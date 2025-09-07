Armed Miners Re-invade Protected Forest Reserve in Ashanti Region

Armed illegal miners have returned to the Jimirah Forest Reserve and Offinso Shelterbelt just weeks after a major joint enforcement operation cleared the protected areas, according to the Ashanti Regional Minister.

Dr. Frank Amoakohene confirmed Friday that police teams and the regional anti-illegal mining task force have been deployed to confront the fresh invasion discovered during his working visit to Bekwai Municipality on September 5, 2025.

The latest incursion occurs barely a month after the Ghana Police Service and Forestry Commission conducted successful operations that seized excavators from the Jimirah Forest Reserve, highlighting the persistent challenge of illegal mining in Ghana’s protected areas.

During his Bekwai visit, Dr. Amoakohene observed illegal mining activities along the road leading to Kokotro, prompting immediate deployment of enforcement teams to address the situation.

The minister emphasized the importance of early reporting to combat what he described as a “destructive canker,” urging citizens to contact the National Illegal Mining Secretariat directly rather than waiting for media coverage.

“We received the same information and immediately dispatched the police team on illegal mining to respond,” Amoakohene told reporters. “Usually, when such reports surface in the media first, it becomes difficult to catch the perpetrators because by the time our teams arrive, they are gone.”

His comments reflect ongoing frustrations with the cat-and-mouse dynamic between enforcement agencies and illegal miners, who often abandon operations when media reports alert them to impending crackdowns.

The return of armed miners to protected forest areas comes despite heightened government rhetoric about zero tolerance for illegal mining. Earlier this year, Dr. Amoakohene issued a two-week ultimatum to illegal miners operating in forests and water bodies across the region, warning them to cease activities or face legal consequences.

The Jimirah Forest Reserve has become a focal point in Ghana’s anti-illegal mining campaign due to its ecological importance and persistent invasion by mining syndicates. The reserve serves as a critical watershed area for the Ashanti Region’s water supply systems.

Recent enforcement actions have revealed the sophisticated nature of illegal mining operations, with miners often working in organized groups and employing heavy machinery including excavators and chanfang machines to extract gold from protected areas.

The persistence of illegal mining despite repeated enforcement operations underscores broader challenges in Ghana’s fight against what is locally known as “galamsey.” These include inadequate resources for sustained monitoring, corruption within enforcement chains, and strong economic incentives driving mining activities.

Environmental advocates have repeatedly warned that continued illegal mining threatens Ghana’s forest cover, water resources, and biodiversity. The Jimirah Forest Reserve and Offinso Shelterbelt are particularly vulnerable due to their proximity to mining communities and accessibility via rural road networks.

The regional minister’s call for direct citizen reporting to the National Illegal Mining Secretariat represents efforts to improve intelligence gathering and response times for enforcement operations. However, community members often face intimidation from mining syndicates, complicating grassroots cooperation with authorities.

Government data indicates that illegal mining has destroyed approximately 19,000 hectares of Ghana’s forest cover, with the Ashanti Region among the most affected areas due to its rich mineral deposits and extensive forest reserves.

The current enforcement approach relies heavily on reactive operations rather than preventive measures, leading to repeated cycles where miners return to cleared areas once enforcement teams withdraw.

Dr. Amoakohene reiterated the government’s commitment to eradicating illegal mining from the Ashanti Region, describing it as essential to protecting the environment and ensuring sustainable development for future generations.

The success of current enforcement efforts will depend on sustained political will, adequate resource allocation for monitoring, and effective community engagement to prevent repeated invasions of protected forest areas.