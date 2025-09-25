Armed Gang Steals US$1M from Jewelry Store

Nearly 25 masked suspects stormed a California jewelry store in broad daylight Monday, stealing approximately $1 million worth of merchandise before fleeing in multiple stolen vehicles, according to San Ramon Police Department (SRPD).

The coordinated heist occurred at 1:50 p.m. on September 22 at Heller Jewelers located in the City Center Bishop Ranch shopping mall on Bollinger Canyon Road, approximately 34 miles east of San Francisco.

Surveillance footage captured the suspects smashing display cases with crowbars and other tools, with several suspects armed with handguns and at least one firing rounds through the front entrance. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Police Chief Denton Carlson confirmed during Tuesday evening’s San Ramon City Council meeting that seven out of 23 identified suspects were in custody. Three adults and one juvenile were detained in Oakland, while three additional adults were arrested at the Dublin BART station.

All seven suspects are from Oakland, consisting of six men and one male juvenile, with ages ranging from 17 to 31. Police believe the suspects may be connected to similar organized retail theft crimes across the Bay Area.

The robbery was meticulously planned, with suspects arriving in six separate vehicles parked in the shopping mall’s valet area approximately 100 feet from the store entrance. Drone footage funded by a 2023 organized retail theft grant captured the suspects fleeing the scene.

“When they went in, they basically took over the store,” Lieutenant Mike Pistello told ABC 7 News. The suspects encountered an upgraded security system that automatically locked the doors behind them, a modification implemented following a previous robbery in 2023.

This marks the second time Heller Jewelers has been targeted in two years, highlighting ongoing challenges with organized retail theft in the region. The store’s security upgrades proved partially effective, though the suspects managed to escape before complete containment.

Police recovered two firearms and some stolen jewelry believed to have been dropped during the escape. Several vehicles used in the robbery were reported stolen, according to authorities.

“This is not their first time doing something like this,” Pistello emphasized. “This is not something that happens a lot in San Ramon. We’re doing our best to follow up on every lead possible.”

The incident reflects growing concerns about coordinated retail theft operations targeting high-value merchandise stores across California. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and regional law enforcement agencies have increased focus on dismantling organized crime networks responsible for such operations.

San Ramon, a relatively affluent East Bay community, rarely experiences crimes of this magnitude. The shopping center remained open following the incident, though increased security measures were implemented immediately.

The investigation continues as authorities work to apprehend the remaining suspects and recover additional stolen merchandise. Anyone who witnessed the robbery is asked to contact Detective Corporal Kevin Tjahjadi at 925-733-7316.