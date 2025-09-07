Armed Forces Veteran Builds Gospel Legacy

Gertrude Adotey Naa Akushika, professionally known as Naa Shika, has carved a distinctive path through Ghana’s gospel music landscape over three decades, combining military service with spiritual ministry to create what she describes as transformative musical experiences.

The Accra-born singer and worship leader spent over 30 years with the Ghana Armed Forces Air Force Band in Takoradi, where colleagues knew her as “Mama Gee” while she developed her signature blend of contemporary gospel and traditional worship music.

Born in Adabraka during the 1970s as the second of six siblings, Naa Shika attended Derby Avenue Roman Catholic Basic School before completing secondary education in 1986. Her leadership abilities emerged early at the Opportunity Industrialisation Centre, where she served as choir leader before joining the military band in 1995.

Her debut album “Yesu Asor,” released in 2004, emerged from what she describes as an intense prayer session experience that compelled her to express faith through melody. The project represented nine years of military service experience informing her artistic development and spiritual calling.

Ghana’s gospel music industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, with artists like Ohemaa Mercy, Joe Mettle, Diana Hamilton, and Ernest Opoku gaining global recognition. Joe Mettle recently secured both Male Vocal Performance of the Year and Gospel Artist honors at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, highlighting the sector’s competitive landscape.

“I aimed for my music to embody not only my journey but also the love and sovereignty of God,” Naa Shika explained during a recent interview with Hashim News, reflecting on her artistic philosophy and approach to ministry through music.

The veteran performer has produced two successful albums during her military career while maintaining active involvement in humanitarian work and community service. Her musical style incorporates diverse rhythms and melodies designed to appeal across generational boundaries while maintaining theological authenticity.

Ghana’s emerging gospel scene continues building communities and spreading spiritual messages, with new artists joining established performers in creating a vibrant religious music ecosystem. The industry benefits from both local support and international recognition through various award platforms.

Naa Shika’s military background provides unique perspective within gospel music circles, where most artists develop through traditional church leadership or academic music training. Her three-decade service experience informed her approach to discipline, community building, and performance consistency.

“It was during those formative years that I recognized music as a potent means of connecting with God and conveying His love to others,” she reflected on her childhood musical experiences in church and school environments that shaped her artistic foundation.

Looking ahead, the vocalist expresses anticipation for expanded collaboration opportunities and exploring new worship dimensions. “I aspire to compose and record more music, collaborate with fellow artists, and explore novel dimensions of worship,” she indicated regarding future projects.

Her overarching mission remains serving as what she describes as “a vessel for God,” utilizing her platform to communicate spiritual love and grace through musical expression. This philosophy positions her within Ghana’s broader gospel tradition emphasizing ministry over commercial entertainment priorities.

Beyond recording and performance activities, Naa Shika maintains active mentorship relationships with aspiring gospel artists while balancing family responsibilities. “I take great pleasure in sharing my experiences and assisting others in discovering their voices,” she noted regarding her teaching approach.

The combination of military discipline with spiritual calling creates distinctive positioning within Ghana’s gospel community, where artists typically emerge from church leadership or formal music education backgrounds. Her career trajectory demonstrates alternative pathways into professional religious music ministry.

Ghana’s gospel music industry continues benefiting from diverse influences and backgrounds, with artists drawing from various life experiences to create authentic spiritual expressions. Young talents like 12-year-old Emily Adade Boateng are redefining the genre with original compositions, while veterans like Naa Shika provide stability and mentorship.

Her commitment to humanitarian work alongside musical ministry reflects broader trends within Ghana’s gospel community, where artists frequently engage in social service and community development initiatives beyond entertainment activities.

The Armed Forces background provides unique credibility and discipline foundation that distinguishes her approach to both musical excellence and spiritual ministry. This combination appeals to audiences seeking authentic faith expression backed by personal sacrifice and service experience.

As Ghana’s gospel music continues evolving through technological advancement and international exposure, veterans like Naa Shika provide essential continuity linking traditional worship expressions with contemporary presentation methods and global reach opportunities.

Her three-decade journey from military choir leader to established gospel artist demonstrates the various pathways available within Ghana’s religious music ecosystem, encouraging diverse participation and authentic spiritual expression across different backgrounds and experiences.