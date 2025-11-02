Armed Forces Extends Recruitment Deadline After Portal Issues

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has extended its nationwide recruitment deadline by one week to November 7, 2025, following technical difficulties on the online application portal. The announcement came Thursday through a press release from the Department of Public Relations at General Headquarters, Burma Camp.

Colonel Evelyn Ntiamoah Asamoah, Acting Director General of Public Relations, signed the statement explaining that technical challenges during the initial application period necessitated the extension. The military apologized for inconvenience caused and appealed to applicants and the general public for cooperation. The recruitment exercise originally launched October 1 with an October 31 deadline.

Prospective applicants seeking careers in the Army, Navy, or Air Force now have additional time to complete and submit applications through the official portal at apply.mil.gh. The extension ensures all interested and qualified Ghanaian citizens receive fair opportunity to enlist despite disruptions experienced during the original timeframe.

Registration and verification centers operate across all 16 regional capitals. Applicants must purchase an electronic recruitment voucher costing 200 cedis from selected Ghana Post offices nationwide. The voucher contains a serial number and PIN code required for accessing the online application system.

The application process requires candidates to select their preferred service branch and indicate whether they qualify as tradesmen, non tradesmen, or professionals. Tradesmen applicants must be between 18 and 27 years old by December 30, 2025, while non tradesmen face an upper age limit of 25 years. All candidates need six credits at Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) including English and Mathematics, plus five credits at West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with grades C6 or better.

Height requirements specify minimum 1.68 meters for male applicants and 1.57 meters for females. Military Police candidates face stricter standards, requiring 1.75 meters for males and 1.70 meters for females. Technical, vocational, and professional qualifications allow candidates to apply under designated categories across different service branches.

The Ghana Army seeks specialists in engineering, electrical installation, surveying, draughtsmanship, welding and fabrication, radio and information technology, and biomedical engineering. The Ghana Navy recruits for logistics, ship mechanics, telecommunications, and catering services. The Ghana Air Force focuses on administration, accounting, engineering, and airframe maintenance.

Deputy Defence Minister Brogya Genfi reminded the public that recruitment into the Ghana Armed Forces remains strictly merit based and not for sale. He warned that individuals or syndicates involved in fraudulent recruitment schemes will face severe consequences. The government reduced application form costs by more than 40 percent compared to previous exercises, with the 200 cedi voucher representing significant savings for applicants.

The Cyber Security Authority identified 86 fake social media accounts impersonating the Ghana Armed Forces and engaged in recruitment fraud during late October. These fraudulent accounts circulated false information on platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. The military emphasized that official information appears only in state owned Daily Graphic and Ghanaian Times newspapers, urging applicants to ignore suspicious links.

This recruitment forms part of government strategy to enlist 12,000 new personnel into the Armed Forces over three years. The phased approach targets approximately 3,000 recruits annually across all service branches. Former Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah, who passed away earlier this year, initially outlined the recruitment timeline during announcements in June.

Successful applicants undergo various screening stages including medical examinations, academic assessments, and physical fitness tests. The rigorous selection process ensures recruits meet the physical, mental, and educational standards required for military service. Background checks verify information provided during application to prevent fraudulent enlistment.

Genfi assured transparency throughout the selection process, stating that merit would determine acceptance into service. The government aims to boost defence capacity while providing employment opportunities for young Ghanaians. Military careers offer structured advancement paths, skills training, and benefits including healthcare and retirement packages.

The technical challenges that prompted the deadline extension highlight ongoing digitalization efforts within government institutions. While online systems improve accessibility and reduce processing times, infrastructure limitations occasionally disrupt services. The Armed Forces acknowledged these difficulties and acted swiftly to accommodate affected applicants rather than penalizing them for system failures beyond their control.

Applicants must upload scanned copies of required documents including birth certificates, academic certificates, and recent passport sized photographs. After completing all sections, candidates should review information carefully before submission and print summary reports for personal records. The portal allows applicants to track application status and receive updates about subsequent recruitment stages.

The November 7 deadline represents the final opportunity for interested candidates to apply during this recruitment cycle. Late applications will not be accepted under any circumstances. The Armed Forces emphasized that prospective recruits should complete applications as early as possible rather than waiting until the last day to avoid potential technical difficulties or submission delays.