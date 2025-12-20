Armed Forces College Honours Buipewura with Leadership Study

The Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College presented a comprehensive leadership study on Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II on Thursday, December 18, 2025, in Accra, placing him among distinguished traditional rulers examined by the military institution.

Student Officers from GAFCSC conducted the academic study and submitted it to military high command before conferring it on the Paramount Chief of Buipe Traditional Area. The study examined his life journey, leadership philosophy, governance approach and contributions to national and traditional administration. The honor positions Buipewura among eminent figures including Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Otumfuo Prempeh I whose leadership received similar scholarly inquiry.

The presentation occurred during the graduation ceremony for Junior Staff Course 84 at Hamidu Hall, Teshie, which saw 62 Ghanaian officers and 15 allied students from sister African countries complete 19 weeks of training. Military leadership stated the study enriches strategic outlook of future military leaders by deepening understanding of how traditional institutions contribute to national cohesion, security and sustainable development.

The GAFCSC study provided objective assessment of the Buipewura’s leadership with particular focus on conflict resolution and peace building across Northern and Savannah Regions. Researchers examined the evolving relationship between traditional authority and modern governance, especially his work as Vice President of the National House of Chiefs. The study also analyzed socio-economic development initiatives within Buipe Traditional Area.

Buipewura Jinapor II expressed profound gratitude for the recognition, describing it as both an affirmation of service and a renewed call to duty. He noted that the honor highlights continuing importance of traditional leadership in fostering stability, democratic governance and development. The paramount chief pledged to strengthen collaboration between traditional authorities and security institutions in pursuing peace, stability and sustainable development.

The recognition marks one of few instances where a premier military training institution devoted scholarly resources to examining a traditional ruler’s leadership. The Ghana Armed Forces underscored the enduring relevance of chieftaincy institutions within the broader framework of national governance and security. Similar studies enrich institutional knowledge while documenting leadership models for future military strategists.

Buipewura Jinapor II won election as Vice President of the National House of Chiefs in November 2024, securing 54 votes out of 73 cast. He was enskined as Buipe Paramount Chief on June 13, 2008, and retired from Ghana Police Service as Assistant Superintendent after 39 years. His police career included service at Asante Mampong where his two sons, Energy Minister John Jinapor and former Lands Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor, were born.

The paramount chief has been actively involved in regional peace efforts. In March 2025, he called for a royal ceasefire to facilitate peace in the protracted Bawku chieftaincy conflict during visits to traditional leaders. His peace building initiatives align with government efforts to resolve security challenges in northern Ghana. He serves on multiple boards including the Prisons Council and previously worked as secretary to former President Hilla Limann.

The Buipewura was born April 6, 1948, to Buipewura Chilipulima I and is grandson of Buipewura Jinapor I. He attained Standard 4 education at East Gonja, Salaga, and taught at Damongo, Kurabaso JHS and Gindabor before joining police service in early 1970s. Per the 1930 Gonja Kingdom Constitution, the Buipewura is most revered and highly respected in the Gonja Traditional Area.

The Vice President holds custodianship of regalia belonging to Ndewura Jakpa, founder of the Gonja Kingdom. He also serves as Vice President of Gonja Traditional Council and Savannah Region House of Chiefs. His educational endowment fund supports students from the traditional area. He is married to Alice Azara Achulo with five children working in academia, law, business and politics.

The GAFCSC conducts specialized training for officers at tactical and operational levels, fostering understanding across services while deepening awareness of geopolitical and civil military issues. The college promotes national development and academic scholarship through research across defense studies, political economy, international relations and strategic studies. Previous courses have examined leadership models from various sectors to inform military strategic thinking.

The honor reflects growing institutional recognition of traditional authority contributions to national security architecture. Military planners increasingly study how chieftaincy institutions resolve conflicts, maintain social cohesion and support governance frameworks. The Buipewura’s documented peace building work in volatile regions provides valuable case studies for security personnel training.

Traditional rulers play critical roles mediating disputes, enforcing customary law and maintaining cultural continuity across Ghana’s diverse ethnic landscape. The National House of Chiefs advises government on chieftaincy matters while regional houses address local governance challenges. Military institutions studying these leadership models gain insights into community engagement strategies essential for effective security operations.