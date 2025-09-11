ARISE IIP Raises US$700M in Historic African Infrastructure Deal

Pan-African industrial developer ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms has closed a landmark $700 million capital raise, marking one of the largest private infrastructure transactions in Africa’s history and signaling robust investor confidence in the continent’s industrialization potential.

The transaction, announced Wednesday, brings Saudi Arabian infrastructure investor Vision Invest into ARISE IIP’s shareholder base alongside founding partners Africa Finance Corporation, Equitane, and the Fund for Export Development in Africa. The deal combines both primary and secondary investment components to fuel expansion across more than 14 African countries.

ARISE will use the proceeds to expand across the continent and develop green, inclusive, and sustainable industrial ecosystems, building on its track record of deploying nearly $2 billion in infrastructure investments that have enabled over 50,000 jobs across its existing operations.

The Dubai-headquartered platform specializes in transforming raw materials locally through industrial zone development, advancing import substitution strategies while creating sustainable manufacturing hubs. Current operations span wood processing, textiles, ceramics, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural processing sectors across multiple African markets.

Gagan Gupta, ARISE IIP’s Founder and CEO, emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership in scaling industrial transformation. The company has consistently focused on building resilient, self-sustaining industrial ecosystems that deliver measurable economic impact while advancing sustainability objectives.

Africa Finance Corporation President Samaila Zubairu, who serves as ARISE IIP Chairman, highlighted the transaction’s significance in demonstrating how global capital can align with African development priorities. The partnership represents a deepening commitment to industrial transformation across the continent’s emerging markets.

For Vision Invest, the deal represents its inaugural direct investment in Africa, marking a significant expansion of the Saudi infrastructure investor’s geographic footprint. Chairman Mohammad A. Abunayyan described the partnership as aligned with the company’s impact investment philosophy, which prioritizes socio-economic development in host communities.

Omar N. Al-Midani, Vision Invest’s President and CEO, emphasized ARISE IIP’s appeal as an entry platform into African markets, citing its world-class execution capabilities, institutional shareholder base, and focus on in-country value addition. The investment reflects growing Middle Eastern interest in African industrial development opportunities.

Afreximbank President Benedict Oramah congratulated ARISE on the milestone achievement, noting that the additional capital will strengthen the platform’s role in promoting export manufacturing and industrialization across member countries. The funding aligns with broader continental trade and industrial development objectives.

FEDA CEO Marlene Ngoyi described ARISE as a model platform for sustainable growth and regional integration, emphasizing its contribution to advancing Africa’s manufacturing capabilities. The partnership reflects increasing coordination between African development finance institutions and private sector platforms.

The capital raise is one of the largest private infrastructure transactions in Africa to date, underscoring continued institutional investor appetite for well-positioned African industrial platforms. The transaction’s scale reflects growing recognition of Africa’s industrial transformation potential among global investors.

Standard Chartered Bank and Norton Rose Fulbright served as exclusive advisors to ARISE IIP throughout the transaction process. EFG Hermes and Linklaters provided advisory services to Vision Invest, demonstrating the deal’s complexity and international scope.

The successful fundraising positions ARISE IIP for accelerated expansion across its target markets, with particular emphasis on developing integrated industrial ecosystems that combine manufacturing, logistics, and support services. The platform’s approach emphasizes long-term sustainability and local economic integration.

ARISE’s existing industrial parks in Gabon, Benin, and Togo have successfully attracted manufacturing investments across multiple sectors, demonstrating the viability of the integrated industrial zone model. The company’s track record includes facilitating foreign direct investment flows and technology transfer to African markets.

The transaction reflects broader trends in African infrastructure investment, with institutional investors increasingly recognizing the continent’s potential for industrial development. The deal’s completion amid global economic uncertainty demonstrates continued confidence in Africa’s long-term growth trajectory.

Industry observers view the partnership as validation of ARISE’s operational model and expansion strategy. The platform’s focus on sustainable industrial development aligns with global environmental, social, and governance investment priorities while addressing Africa’s industrialization needs.

The funding will support ARISE IIP’s ambitious expansion plans across multiple African markets, potentially creating thousands of additional jobs while advancing local value addition capabilities. The platform’s integrated approach combines infrastructure development with operational support for tenant companies.

Vision Invest’s entry into the African market through ARISE IIP establishes a significant precedent for Middle Eastern investment in continental industrial development. The partnership may catalyze additional cross-regional investment flows between Gulf and African markets.