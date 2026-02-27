Arctic Seed Vault Hits 1.3 Million Samples in Historic 2026 Deposit

The Svalbard Global Seed Vault recorded its first deposit of 2026 on Tuesday, February 25, 2026, receiving 7,864 seed samples from 10 institutions across four continents and pushing its total collection past 1.38 million samples — the largest ever held in the facility since it opened in 2008.

The 69th deposit to the vault, located deep inside a mountain in the Norwegian archipelago of Spitsbergen under natural permafrost, brought two countries into the global seed conservation network for the first time. Guatemala’s national genebank, managed by the Instituto de Ciencia y Tecnología Agrícolas (ICTA), deposited 950 samples covering beans, maize, squash and amaranth, including two varieties of teosinte, a wild ancestor of maize native to the country. Twelve percent of Guatemala’s samples came from community farmers in the Sierra de los Cuchumatanes highlands. Niger’s national genebank, operated by the Institut National de la Recherche Agronomique du Niger (INRAN), deposited 204 accessions of sorghum, cowpea, groundnut and pearl millet, crops that underpin food security across the Sahel.

The deposit also marked a global conservation milestone with the first-ever storage of olive seeds at the vault. The University of Córdoba’s Olive Genebank deposited wild olive seeds from Spain and seeds representing the 50 most important cultivated olive varieties worldwide. The deposit is a direct outcome of the GEN4OLIVE research project, a European Union-funded initiative designed to safeguard olive genetic diversity as rising temperatures and forest fires threaten wild olive populations across the Mediterranean.

Africa was represented through a deposit from the International Center for Research in Agroforestry (ICRAF), a CGIAR centre based in Nairobi, Kenya, which deposited 107 samples of agroforestry tree species including acacia and madre de cacao. Mali’s Institut d’Economie Rurale (IER) deposited pearl millet, sorghum and related crops, while the International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA), based in Morocco, contributed 1,164 samples of wheat, barley, chickpea, lentils and triticale. Zambia’s Southern African Plant Genetic Resources Centre (SPGRC) deposited 233 samples of finger millet.

Germany’s Leibniz Institute of Plant Genetics and Crop Plant Research (IPK) submitted the single largest deposit of this cycle with 2,836 samples of wheat and beans, while the World Vegetable Center in Taiwan contributed 1,651 samples across 95 plant species and subspecies including eggplant, peppers and cowpea.

The deposit carries particular resonance for Ghana, which in October 2023 became the 100th country to deposit seeds at Svalbard, contributing maize, rice, eggplant and cowpea varieties through the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research’s Plant Genetic Resources Research Institute (CSIR-PGRRI). Zambia’s SPGRC finger millet deposit in this latest cycle mirrors the kind of African staple crop conservation Ghana’s own contribution advanced.

The vault is managed jointly by the Norwegian Government, the Nordic Genetic Resource Center (NordGen) and the Crop Trust. Seeds stored there remain the legal property of their depositing institutions and cannot be distributed by the vault itself. The facility currently holds collections from genebanks representing virtually every country on earth, with total capacity for up to 4.5 million seed varieties.