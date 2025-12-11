ARC Launches 90th Anniversary, Urges Members to “Plant Trees Under Whose Shade We May Never Sit”

The Accra Ridge Church (ARC) has officially launched its 90th anniversary celebrations themed “Bonded in Christ’s Love for His Glory,” urging members to look beyond festivities and commit to building a lasting legacy for future generations.

Speaking at the launch at the Ridge branch, Rev. Fr. Reginald I.O. Lawson (Chairman of the 90th Anniversary Planning Committee) said the milestone was not merely a moment for celebration but a call to purposeful action.

According to him, the Accra Ridge Church’s strength lies in its unique identity as an interdenominational community of Anglicans, Methodists, Presbyterians, Charismatics and other Christian traditions worshipping together. “We are diverse in tribe, race, background, and profession. And what holds such a diverse people together? It is not a constitution, and it is not a building. We have been bonded by His love, not for our own pride, but for His Glory,” he said.

He explained that the theme for the year captures the very essence of what has kept the church united for nearly a century. “This theme reminds us of what has held us together all these years, not structures or traditions, but the love of Christ Himself,” he noted, referencing Colossians 3:14 as the biblical anchor for the celebration.

Looking ahead, he stressed that the anniversary must also inspire responsibility. “A 90th anniversary cannot just be about eating, drinking, and wearing anniversary cloth –yes, that’ll happen in the course of time, but it must also be about Legacy. It must be about planting trees under whose shade we may never sit,” he declared.

As part of the year-long commemoration, ARC announced two major legacy projects: the construction of a fitting place of worship for the ACP Branch of ARC and the completion, fitting and furnishing of the long-awaited ARC Hall. He described the projects as symbolic of ARC’s commitment to future generations. “Our brethren at ACP are worshipping under a roof with no walls. It is time for the mother church to ensure that this vision is made visible in brick and mortar. We will build them a sanctuary befitting the worship of Yahweh,” he said. This situation change would then give expression to the vision of “One Church, Many Branches.”

The anniversary year is to focus on six core areas: Thanksgiving; Spiritual Renewal and Growth; ARC’s Mission; Unity and Community Building; Legacy and Future Generations; and Transformation and Impact.

He further called on all members to actively participate in the year’s activities and support the legacy projects. “This isn’t just for a select few; it is for the ENTIRE Body of Christ,” he emphasized.

He subsequently rallied all congregants that “the time has come to sound the trumpet”, after which the 90th anniversary logo was unveiled to applause and celebration.