Araujo’s Stoppage Time Strike Lifts Barcelona Past Girona Drama

Ronald Araujo scored a dramatic 93rd-minute winner as Barcelona reclaimed top spot in La Liga with a 2-1 victory over Girona in Saturday’s Catalan derby at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, delivering a crucial result ahead of next weekend’s El Clasico showdown with Real Madrid.

The defender, deployed as an emergency striker late in the match, popped up in stoppage time to convert Frenkie de Jong’s cutback and rescue three points that appeared destined to slip away after Girona dominated much of the contest with their attacking intent and missed chances.

Pedri opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a skillful finish from a Lamine Yamal assist, setting Barcelona on course for what looked like a comfortable home victory. But Girona responded swiftly, with Axel Witsel’s stunning overhead kick in the 20th minute leveling the match and exposing defensive vulnerabilities that should concern coach Hansi Flick ahead of facing Real Madrid’s attacking firepower.

The match unfolded as anything but a straightforward Barcelona procession. Girona created the better chances throughout, repeatedly exposing Barcelona’s high defensive line with pace and precision. Vladyslav Vanat saw a one-on-one effort saved by Wojciech Szczesny, while Cristian Portu hit the post with a similar opportunity minutes later. Bryan Gil also missed a glorious chance before Witsel sent another effort agonizingly wide.

Marcus Rashford, on loan from Manchester United, endured a frustrating afternoon, hitting the crossbar with a free kick and seeing other efforts saved as he continued searching for his first Barcelona goal. The match featured Rashford and Yamal making up the front three alongside 17-year-old Toni Fernandez, who started through the middle in an unconventional lineup forced by multiple injury absences.

Barcelona entered the match without several key players, including Ferran Torres, Robert Lewandowski, Dani Olmo, and Raphinha, forcing Flick to adapt his tactics significantly. The absences showed, particularly in the final third where Barcelona lacked their usual clinical edge despite dominating possession for extended periods.

Flick substituted Lamine Yamal and Pedri on the hour mark ahead of crucial upcoming fixtures, a decision that initially appeared prudent squad management but left Barcelona looking even less threatening going forward. The game seemed destined to fizzle out as a draw, which would have represented two dropped points before the season’s biggest match.

But Flick had one final tactical card to play. With the score still tied as they reached the final 10 minutes, Flick made his fifth and final substitution as Araujo came on as a striker, changing the formation to a 4-2-4 with the strategy to play as many crosses into the box as possible in the dying moments.

The gamble paid off spectacularly. In the third minute of stoppage time, Araujo got across the front post to poke home De Jong’s cross, sparking wild celebrations inside Montjuic. For a center back thrust into an attacking role, his positioning and finish showed striker’s instincts that rescued Barcelona from what would have been a disappointing result.

De Jong celebrated his new contract by providing the assist for Barcelona’s winner, capping a performance where he finished with an 88% pass success rate and consistently looked to make things happen from deeper positions. His tireless work rate and quality delivery proved decisive when it mattered most.

The victory lifted Barcelona to the top of La Liga, one point above second-placed Real Madrid, who face Getafe on Sunday. Should Madrid win, Barcelona will be displaced again, but the psychological boost from this late winner could prove valuable heading into El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu next Saturday.

For Girona, the defeat leaves them languishing in 19th place with just six points from their first nine games, a dramatic fall from grace for a side that competed in the Champions League last season. They’ll rue their missed opportunities, particularly that glut of clear chances in the first half when Barcelona’s defense looked alarmingly vulnerable.

Both sides participated in a 15-second pause at kickoff, standing still in protest at La Liga’s decision to move Barcelona’s December meeting with Villarreal to Miami. The demonstration highlighted growing player concerns about fixture scheduling and the league’s international expansion plans, though those worries quickly faded once the match began in earnest.

This wasn’t a vintage Barcelona performance. Their defensive line got caught in behind repeatedly, their finishing lacked sharpness for most of the match, and only Araujo’s heroics prevented what would have been justifiable criticism of the overall display. If Barcelona defend like this against Real Madrid’s explosive counterattacking threat, they’ll face serious problems.

Yet winning ugly sometimes matters more than playing beautifully, especially before crucial matches. Barcelona showed character by never giving up despite Girona’s superior chances, and Flick’s willingness to throw a center back into attack demonstrated tactical flexibility that could serve them well in tight situations throughout the season.

Fermin Lopez’s return proved another positive, with the Spaniard playing the entire second half after missing time with injury. Building depth and getting key players back to fitness will be essential as Barcelona navigate a congested fixture list that includes Champions League obligations alongside the La Liga title race.

Barcelona resume their Champions League campaign Tuesday night with a home match against Olympiacos before traveling to Madrid for El Clasico. Whether they can maintain top spot beyond this weekend depends entirely on Real Madrid’s result against Getafe, but the manner of this victory, snatched from the jaws of a draw, suggests Barcelona possess the mentality required for a sustained title challenge.

Araujo’s unlikely heroics have given Barcelona more than just three points. They’ve provided belief, momentum, and a reminder that sometimes the most important goals come from the most unexpected sources. As the season’s defining matches approach, that late winner might prove the spark that ignites Barcelona’s campaign.