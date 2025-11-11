AratheJay’s Debut LP, “The Odyssey” Smashes 10M Streams, Ahead of Europe Tour Kickoff

Ghanaian sensation AratheJay has firmly established his commercial dominance after his debut LP, “The Odyssey”, recorded over 10 million streams on Spotify. This feat is achieved less than a month after the project’s release. This digital milestone is also complemented by the visual success of the lead single, “Put Am On God,” whose official music video has surpassed a million views on YouTube.

The exponential growth confirms the project’s resonance for its dynamic storytelling and creative depth. The streaming surge now serves as the perfect launchpad for AratheJay’s next major career phase, his debut headline European tour, “The Odyssey Tour.

The highly anticipated tour is set to begin in just a few days, bringing the compelling narrative of a “hero’s journey” on “The Odyssey” to key European cities. The schedule and venues are as follows:

Wednesday, November 19: Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Friday, November 21: Uebel & Gefährlich, Hamburg, Germany

Saturday, November 22: XOYO, London, United Kingdom

Adding significant star power to the UK leg, Blanco Bourne has officially confirmed to join AratheJay on stage at the London stop. The collaboration is highly anticipated by fans of their shared track, “Unruly,” and signals a major moment of UK-Ghanaian musical synergy.

AratheJay’s journey with “The Odyssey” is shaping into one of the year’s defining success stories from Ghana’s new generation of music trailblazers. The Ghanaian is translating his chart-breaking success into a global touring footprint, cementing his status as a key figure in the rise of contemporary African music.

ABOUT ARATHEJAY

“Ara,” as his dedicated fan base affectionately refers to him, released his debut project, “Finding Nimo Series: The Capsule,” on July 28, 2024. The nine-track EP has made him a household name in the Ghanaian music scene. It has currently been streamed over 10 million times across DSPs.

“The Capsule” invites listeners to delve into Arathejay’s everyday adventures. Adopting the persona of “Nimo Constantine” (a play on the name of Ghanaian HighLife Legend Koo Nimo and Emperor Constantine), Ara guides the audience on an authentic musical journey, showcasing his diverse talents across various genres. The EP’s cover art, shot by visual artist Andy Madjitey, also appeared in Vogue, proving that the project was appealing both sonically and visually.

Following the success of “The Capsule”, AratheJay, now a staple in Ghana’s music scene, is primed for his next adventure, “The Odyssey”, which includes his smash hits “Jesus Christ II” featuring BLack Sherif and “Fire” Nigerian star Bella Shmurda, among other collaborations across borders and experiments with new sonic territories. Ara seeks to challenge himself with more diverse genres as he takes the listener on a journey to experience his sound. For Ara, music is both a mission and a message.