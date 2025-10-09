AratheJay Releases Defiant New Single “Put Am God”

Ghanaian music sensation AratheJay is channeling defiant faith into his latest release, the hard-hitting single “Put Am God.” The track serves as the final statement of intent before the arrival of his highly anticipated 17-track project, “The Odyssey” LP, which is set to drop on October 24.

“Put Am God” finds AratheJay in a solemn reflective space. The track explores the struggles of chasing dreams; the noise, doubt, and discouragement that often threaten to derail ambitious dreams.

However, the track’s core message is one of unshakeable faith and inner resolve, asserting a clear and stern resolution by placing everything in divine hands and tapping into internal strength: “WE HAVE WON THE VICTORY FOREVER.” It’s a bold declaration and a celebration of belief that sets the tone for the expansive project to follow.

“The Odyssey” is the crucial full-length LP in AratheJay’s overarching artistic concept, the “Finding Nimo Series.” This series began with his 2024 EP, “The Capsule”, which introduced him as a distinct and ambitious new voice. With this 17-track release, AratheJay significantly expands the series, offering a broader lens on his multifaceted sound, creative journey, and growing maturity.

The highly anticipated LP already boasts massive momentum from its previously released singles, including the phenomenal “Jesus Christ II,” featuring Black Sherif, “Fire,” with Nigerian star Bella Shmurda, and “Peace”

With “The Odyssey”, AratheJay extends his story from hopeful beginnings to hard-earned conviction, a shared journey rooted in growth, faith, and fearless creativity. The full musical voyage unfolds on October 24.

“Ara,” as his dedicated fan base affectionately refers to him, released his debut project, “Finding Nimo Series: The Capsule,” on July 28, 2024. The nine-track EP has made him a household name in the Ghanaian music scene. It has currently been streamed over 10 million times across DSPs.

“The Capsule” invites listeners to delve into Arathejay’s everyday adventures. Adopting the persona of “Nimo Constantine” (a play on the name of Ghanaian HighLife Legend Koo Nimo and Emperor Constantine), Ara guides the audience on an authentic musical journey, showcasing his diverse talents across various genres. The EP’s cover art, shot by visual artist Andy Madjitey, also appeared in Vogue, proving that the project was appealing both sonically and visually.

Following the success of “The Capsule”, AratheJay, now a staple in Ghana’s music scene, is primed for his next adventure, “The Odyssey”, which includes his smash hits “Jesus Christ II” featuring BLack Sherif and “Fire” Nigerian star Bella Shmurda, among other collaborations across borders and experiments with new sonic territories. Ara seeks to challenge himself with more diverse genres as he takes the listener on a journey to experience his sound. For Ara, music is both a mission and a message.

Fans can pre-save the LP now here: https://massappeal.lnk.to/arasodyssey