AratheJay drops “Put Am On God” video as “The Odyssey” reaches #2 on Apple Music

AratheJay has officially released the music video for “Put Am On God,” the lead single off his debut LP, “The Odyssey”. The visual arrives on the back of the project’s remarkable success since its release on October 24.

“The Odyssey” has not simply charted but also rewritten the record books for debut projects in Ghanaian music. The 17-track epic, which serves as the core narrative of AratheJay’s expansive “Finding Nimo Series,” achieved the biggest opening day streams on Spotify for a Ghanaian male debut album in 2025.

Similarly, the project set an unprecedented domestic record by becoming the first Ghanaian debut album to have all 17 tracks debut simultaneously on the Ghana Apple Music chart. The commercial success is underscored by the album’s strong critical reception, which currently has it ranked #2 on the overall Apple Music Albums chart.

The newly unveiled music video for “Put Am On God” provides a compelling visual interpretation of the track’s theme. The single, already a fan favourite for its heartfelt conviction, essentially captures the heart of “The Odyssey”, faith, perseverance, and self-belief. The song reflects AratheJay’s core message, finding strength through conviction and resilience amid doubt. The video brings that message to life, presenting a visual narrative that mirrors his journey of endurance and growth.

With momentum building, AratheJay is preparing to take “The Odyssey” to the stage. His first headline European tour begins this November, with confirmed shows in Hamburg (November 19), Amsterdam (November 21), and London (November 22).

Watch “Put Am On God” now and stream “The Odyssey” on all platforms.