AratheJay Continues Epic Journey with “The Odyssey” LP, Arriving October 24

AratheJay, one of Ghana’s most innovative musical storytellers, is poised to make his biggest statement yet. The Ghanaian sensation has officially announced “The Odyssey”, the first full-length LP under his overarching artistic concept “Finding Nimo Series”. The 17-track project is set for release on October 24.

The “Finding Nimo Series” began with his 2022 EP “The Capsule”, which introduced him as one of Ghana’s most promising and ambitious young voices. Now, with “The Odyssey”, AratheJay expands the series, presenting a broader lens on his sound, creativity, and journey.

Fans have already seen a glimpse of what is to come. Four singles off the album are out, each highlighting a different side of his artistry. “Jesus Christ II,” featuring Black Sherif, has become one of his most notable tracks, racking up millions of streams and earning praise for its emotional depth. He also teamed up with Nigerian hitmaker Bella Shmurda for “Fire,” a record that seamlessly bridges Ghanaian and Nigerian sounds. “Alhaji Popping” and “Peace”—the latter released exclusively on Audiomack—showcase his ability to deliver catchy, standalone singles that still fit into a bigger story.

The title “The Odyssey” signals a continuation of AratheJay’s artistic voyage. It suggests a journey filled with twists, growth, and discovery —the perfect next chapter following the introduction offered by “The Capsule”. Across 17 tracks, the LP promises to delve deeper into personal narratives while exploring universal themes that resonate with a broader audience.

The timing of this announcement is crucial. Ghana’s music scene is breaking into global consciousness, and AratheJay’s remarkable rise positions him as an impressive storyteller. By transitioning from EP to a full-length LP under the “Finding Nimo Series” banner, AratheJay not only solidifies his commitment to storytelling but also reinforces his position among the new wave of artists shaping the sound while pointing to even bigger possibilities beyond the local scene.

With its significant track count and confirmed high-calibre collaborations, AratheJay’s “The Odyssey” is poised to be one of the most significant projects of the season. All eyes will be on October 24 to see how this ambitious musical voyage finally unfolds. You can pre-save here to not miss not: massappeal.lnk.to/arasodyssey