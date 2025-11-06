APSOG Chairman Refutes Claims Of Exploitation In Private Security Sector

Source: Kofi Obuobi

Dr Ibrahim Abdulrahman Usunaba (DSI), Chairman of the Association of Private Security Organisations, Ghana (APSOG), has firmly dismissed widespread claims that private security guards across the country are being exploited through poor wages, excessive working hours, and inadequate service conditions.

In a live interview on Max FM 89.7’s flagship morning show, Max Morning Dew, hosted by Kumi Kasa and Akosua Greeno, Dr Usunaba—joined by APSOG’s Research and Policy Officer, Rev. Robert Alexander Budu-Larbi—challenged the prevailing narrative, describing it as a misrepresentation of the realities within the industry.

“The idea that all private security guards are underpaid is simply not true,” Dr Usunaba stated. “APSOG member companies adhere to national labour standards and our internal regulatory framework to ensure fair compensation. Most issues stem from inconsistent client contracts, not from employer negligence.”

He clarified that 12-hour shifts and service charges are typically dictated by the clients who hire security services, leaving companies with limited flexibility due to competitive survival pressures. His remarks followed a previous interview on the same platform featuring leaders from the security guards’ association, who had raised concerns about pay and working conditions.

Dr Usunaba reaffirmed APSOG’s commitment to professionalism and fair labour practices, noting that from 2024, member companies are required to charge no less than GHS 2,200 per guard and pay at least 50% of that amount as net salary. He also highlighted that APSOG members provide life insurance policies for their guards.

However, he acknowledged that regulatory instability—particularly frequent changes in the Minister of Interior—has hindered progress in professionalising the sector.

Rev. Budu-Larbi added that the industry is often treated as a “commodity,” with clients selecting providers based on cost rather than service quality. He admitted that some non-APSOG companies pay substandard wages and that both APSOG and non-member firms face challenges such as delayed payments and limited working capital, often due to defaulting clients.

He attributed the sector’s imbalances to a combination of weak regulation, exploitative client practices, and unprofessional conduct by some companies. As a remedy, he urged the Ministries of Interior and Employment and Labour Relations to enforce the statutory 8-hour workday and penalise companies that fail to comply.