Appolonia City Partners FNB to Tackle Housing Deficit

Appolonia City has entered into a strategic partnership with First National Bank (FNB) Ghana to address the country’s estimated two million unit housing deficit through accessible homeownership solutions.

The collaboration enables Ghanaians and diaspora clients to purchase land, build homes, or invest within the master-planned city located 25 kilometers from Accra’s Central Business District. The partnership offers three tailored financing products designed to make property ownership attainable across different income levels.

FNB Ghana is extending Land Purchase Loans that provide up to 60 percent financing on serviced, titled plots. The bank also offers Home Construction and Completion Loans for clients who already own land within Appolonia City and wish to build or finish their homes. These loans are disbursed in stages to align with construction progress, providing flexibility and financial control.

The third product, Equity Release Loans, allows existing homeowners to unlock up to 70 percent of the value of their property to finance new real estate purchases within Appolonia City. This means individuals who already own homes can leverage the equity in their current properties to acquire land, invest in a new home, or develop property in one of Ghana’s most secure, master-planned communities.

Perminas Marisi, Country Head for Rendeavour Ghana and Managing Director of Appolonia City, described the partnership as more than financial support. He characterized it as a defining milestone in Ghana’s journey toward inclusive growth.

“Together with First National Bank, we are turning the dream of home and land ownership into reality for many Ghanaians, while shaping communities that will stand as enduring symbols of progress, stability, and national pride,” Marisi said.

Kojo Addo-Kufuor, Executive Head of Mortgage Business at FNB Ghana, emphasized the bank’s goal to empower Ghanaians to build wealth through property ownership. He noted that partnering with Appolonia City allows the bank to offer customers secure, high-value real estate opportunities supported by verified title and flexible home loan options.

“Whether you’re buying land, constructing a home, or leveraging your property to invest further, this partnership provides peace of mind every step of the way,” Addo-Kufuor stated.

Appolonia City is an integrated, mixed-use urban enclave spanning residential, commercial, and industrial precincts. The development offers a complete ecosystem ranging from affordable and mid-range housing to premium residences, business parks, and industrial zones. The city features world-class infrastructure, green open spaces, schools, healthcare centers, and retail amenities.

The collaboration arrives at what executives described as a pivotal moment in Ghana’s real estate and economic evolution, when growing aspirations meet the need for accessible, credible, and high-quality developments. Together, Appolonia City and FNB Ghana are providing verified, litigation-free titles for every property.

The partnership offers peace of mind through the backing of two trusted institutions, flexible financing tailored to diverse income levels, and dedicated support for diaspora clients purchasing or building remotely. FNB Ghana has recruited experienced personnel from within Ghana’s banking industry to deliver quality services and innovative business solutions.

With dedicated mortgage specialists, transparent processes, and flexible repayment structures, First National Bank ensures that property ownership remains attainable, affordable, and stress-free. From vibrant residential neighborhoods and dynamic commercial precincts to expansive industrial lands primed for growth, Appolonia City offers opportunities for living, working, and investing.

The master-planned city represents the future of sustainable urban development in Ghana, combining modern infrastructure with environmental consciousness. Executives believe there has never been a better time for individuals to own their piece of Ghana confidently, securely, and with peace of mind through the flexible land purchase, construction, and equity release financing solutions now available.