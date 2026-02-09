Appolonia City Begins Major Road Infrastructure Phase with Core Construction

Appolonia City has commenced a major infrastructure development phase following a groundbreaking ceremony held on Friday, February 7, 2026, marking the start of 25 kilometers of road construction across Ghana’s largest master-planned urban development.

The ceremony at the Appolonia City site brought together senior government officials, local authorities, development partners and community representatives to launch the project executed in partnership with Core Construction Limited. The infrastructure works will deliver asphalt roads incorporating pedestrian walkways, cycling paths, kerbs, lane markings, utility crossings, landscaping and comprehensive stormwater drainage systems.

Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, described the project as a model for infrastructure-led urban development in Ghana. The government official emphasized that the initiative demonstrates how disciplined planning and strategic infrastructure investment can reshape housing and economic development across the country.

Joseph Tettey, Member of Parliament for Kpone-Katamanso, attended the ceremony alongside Daniel Tetteh, Board Chairman of Appolonia City, Yomi Ademola, Chairman for West Africa at Rendeavour, and Kevin Lartey, Director of Operations at Core Construction Limited.

Appolonia City represents a 2,325-acre master-planned development designed to address unplanned urban growth in the Greater Accra Region. The city integrates residential neighborhoods, commercial districts, a 200-acre light industrial park, social infrastructure and recreational facilities within a governed urban environment.

Rendeavour has invested over 250 million United States dollars in critical infrastructure at Appolonia City, including a 75MVA primary substation, more than 50 kilometers of utility networks covering power, water and telecommunications, and internal road systems. The investments have enabled private sector development and job creation across the site located between Oyibi and Afienya.

Perminas Marisi, Rendeavour Ghana’s Country Head and Managing Director of Appolonia City, stated the infrastructure works reflect a long-term commitment to planned urban development. The executive noted that road networks serve as critical arteries supporting the city’s growth potential across Greater Accra.

Core Construction Limited, founded in 1995, operates as a wholly Ghanaian-owned civil engineering firm with extensive experience delivering infrastructure projects nationwide. The company maintains modern quarry facilities at Shai Hills supporting quality control and project timelines.

Kevin Lartey confirmed Core Construction’s commitment to delivering roads meeting technical standards while maintaining safety and reliability protocols. The company has completed numerous government and private sector projects across Ghana’s transportation and infrastructure sectors.

Morgan Oriahi, Rendeavour’s Project Director for West Africa, emphasized coordination and technical integrity in project delivery. The infrastructure phase supports the broader vision for Appolonia City through environmental responsibility and integration with existing utility networks.

The partnership between Appolonia City and Core Construction Limited advances infrastructure-first development strategies in West Africa. The road network will improve accessibility, support commercial activity and establish foundations for future development phases across the master-planned community.

Ghana faces significant urbanization pressures as population growth concentrates in metropolitan areas. The Greater Accra Region continues to experience rapid expansion, creating demand for planned developments that deliver infrastructure ahead of residential and commercial construction.

Appolonia City was conceived and launched in 2012, with initial infrastructure completed in 2015. The development targets housing for approximately 100,000 residents and facilities for 30,000 daily visitors across residential, commercial, retail and light industrial sectors.