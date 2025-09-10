Apple Unveils iPhone 17 Series with Ultra-Thin Air Model

Apple unveiled its iPhone 17 lineup at Tuesday’s “Awe Dropping” event, introducing four new smartphones including an ultra-thin iPhone Air model alongside updated Pro variants with enhanced displays and processing power.

The Cupertino-based tech giant announced the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone Air during its biggest product launch event of the year at Apple Park. All devices will be available for purchase starting September 19, continuing Apple’s traditional autumn release schedule.

The standard iPhone 17 features significant display improvements despite maintaining the same 6.3-inch size as its predecessor. Apple has finally brought ProMotion technology to the base model, enabling adaptive refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz previously reserved for Pro variants. The display also achieves 3000 nits peak brightness, a substantial increase from the iPhone 16’s 2000 nits.

Battery performance receives major upgrades across the lineup, with Apple claiming eight additional hours of video playback compared to the iPhone 16. The company also promises 50% battery charging in just 20 minutes through wired connections, addressing long-standing user concerns about charging speeds.

The iPhone 17 introduces Apple’s new A19 processor, designed to enhance daily performance while supporting the company’s expanding artificial intelligence features. Apple Intelligence, which has faced mixed reception since its introduction, will receive significant improvements with iOS 26 and the new hardware platform.

Camera capabilities see substantial enhancements with dual 48-megapixel lenses for both main and ultra-wide photography. The front-facing camera introduces Center Stage technology with a new sensor optimized for landscape-oriented selfies while holding the device in portrait mode.

Apple has discontinued the iPhone Plus variant for this generation, instead positioning the 6.5-inch iPhone Air as the larger standard option. The Air model emphasizes extreme thinness while maintaining display quality and performance standards.

Both Pro models maintain their 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes respectively, but feature an aluminum unibody design replacing the titanium frames used in recent generations. Apple claims this design change improves heat dissipation for better battery life and performance, with the Pro Max achieving 39 hours of video playback.

The Pro series incorporates an “extended plateau” camera housing containing three 48-megapixel lenses, including an improved telephoto system for enhanced zoom capabilities. Video recording supports Dolby Vision HDR at up to 120 frames per second, targeting professional content creators.

Apple’s new A19 Pro processor powers both Pro models, promising improved artificial intelligence performance and gaming capabilities. Base storage increases to 256GB across all models, with a new 2TB option available for users requiring extensive local storage.

Design refinements include Ceramic Shield 2 coating bonded at the atomic level for three times better scratch resistance. A seven-layer anti-reflectivity coating reduces display glare, addressing common user complaints about screen visibility in bright conditions.

The iPhone 17 starts at £799/$799/AU$1399 and comes in White, Black, Sage, Misty Blue, and Lavender finishes. The Pro models begin at £1099/$1099/AU$1999 for the standard Pro and £1199/$1199/AU$2199 for the Pro Max, available in Silver, Deep Blue, and Cosmic Orange.

Apple CEO Tim Cook described the launch as featuring the “biggest leap in iPhone” technology, emphasizing the integration of advanced AI capabilities with improved hardware performance. The company also announced new AirPods Pro 3 and Apple Watch models during the same event.

The iPhone 17 series represents Apple’s most significant design evolution in recent years, particularly with the introduction of the Air model and the return to aluminum construction for Pro variants. Industry analysts will closely monitor consumer reception of these design changes and their impact on Apple’s market position.