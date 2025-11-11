Apple Removes Gay Dating Apps from China Store

Apple has removed two major gay dating apps from its App Store in China following an order from the country’s internet regulator. The apps, Blued and Finka, are currently the most widely used dating platforms for LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and others) users in China.

According to reports, Apple took them down after being directed by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the nation’s main internet regulator and censorship authority. In a statement, Apple said it follows the laws in the countries where it operates. “Based on an order from the Cyberspace Administration of China, we have removed these two apps from the China storefront only,” the company stated.

The removal is seen as another setback for China’s LGBTQ+ community, who already face restrictions and limited legal protections. Homosexuality was decriminalised in China in 1997, but same-sex marriage remains illegal. Films and media with LGBTQ+ themes are also heavily censored.

Both apps remain functional for users who already have them installed, but they are no longer available for new downloads on either iOS or Android app stores in the country. Apple clarified that the two apps had not been available internationally for some time. Earlier this year, the developer of Finka elected to remove the app from storefronts outside of China, and Blued was available only in China.

The apps are hugely popular within their market. Blued had more than 49 million registered users as of 2020, while Finka serves approximately 2.7 million users. Both apps share the same parent company, BlueCity, which is owned by Newborn Town.

This is not the first time dating apps targeted at the community have been affected. Grindr was removed from China’s App Store in 2022, days after the Cyberspace Administration of China began a crackdown on content it considered illegal and inappropriate.

The removal comes amid an intensifying crackdown on LGBTQ+ spaces in China since President Xi Jinping came to power more than a decade ago. Authorities have ramped up control over what they consider the undue influence of Western values, with Pride parades cancelled, films and TV shows featuring same sex themes banned, and China’s most popular messaging app WeChat shutting down dozens of LGBTQ accounts.

One user told CNN that the two apps enabled friends to meet, especially in the less cosmopolitan parts of the country where places for gay people to gather are almost non existent. “I just feel that there hasn’t been that much space offline for the gay community to begin with. Now that the online space is also being restricted, I feel that the space of the community is getting smaller and smaller,” said the 30 year old user.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who publicly came out as gay in 2014, has often spoken about equality and inclusion. The company also markets itself as supportive of LGBTQ+ rights globally, releasing annual Pride themed products and donating to advocacy organizations.

The latest action highlights the contrast between Apple’s global identity and the local government restrictions it must comply with in key markets like China. China represents Apple’s largest overseas market outside the United States and serves as the company’s primary manufacturing hub.

Apple has proven a willingness to comply with these requests in China. In recent months, the company has removed apps like Meta’s WhatsApp and Threads following government orders. The Chinese government announced policies in 2023 requiring all apps serving local users to register with the government and receive licenses, resulting in a wave of foreign apps being removed from iOS.