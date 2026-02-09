Apple Plans Third Party AI Voice Apps for CarPlay Platform

Apple Inc. is preparing to allow voice controlled artificial intelligence apps from other companies in CarPlay within the coming months, according to people familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg on Thursday, February 6. The move would enable users to query AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini through the vehicle interface for the first time.

The company is working to support third party AI apps in CarPlay and plans to make this capability available to AI providers within months, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported. Currently, Apple allows only its own assistant Siri as a voice control option in CarPlay, with the platform supporting basic tasks such as managing music playback, sending messages, and handling navigation.

According to the report, CarPlay users have been demanding the option to use third party AI chatbots because Siri’s capabilities are limited compared to advanced conversational models. A third party AI chatbot could provide services such as restaurant recommendations, complex travel planning, or detailed information queries when asked by the driver.

However, Apple is maintaining certain limits on third party integration. Bloomberg stated that these external assistants will not be able to replace the Siri button in the CarPlay interface or use their own wake words such as Hey Google or Hey Claude. Instead, users will need to open the relevant AI app within CarPlay to activate voice mode, which could launch automatically when the app is opened.

The expanded support would let developers like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google offer versions of their ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini apps for CarPlay. Similar functionality is currently possible by connecting a smartphone to a car over Bluetooth and using an AI app’s voice mode, but CarPlay support would presumably make the process more seamless and integrated into the vehicle’s display system.

Apple last updated CarPlay when it released iOS 26 in September 2025, offering new widgets and the company’s Liquid Glass interface. The next major update is expected with iOS 26.4 in March or April, though it remains unclear whether third party AI voice app support will be included in that release or come later with iOS 27.

The CarPlay move represents a further opening of access by Apple. In January, the company agreed a deal with Google to use Gemini AI models across its devices and for a major Siri upgrade expected later this year. The multiyear partnership will lean on Google’s Gemini and cloud technology for future Apple foundational models.

Apple and Google announced in a joint statement on Monday, January 12, that the next generation of Apple Foundation Models will be based on Google’s Gemini models and cloud technology. The companies stated these models will help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalized Siri coming this year.

After careful evaluation, Apple determined that Google’s technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and is excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for users, according to the statement. Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute while maintaining the company’s privacy standards.

Bloomberg reported that the Siri update would include World Knowledge Answers, a feature enabling ChatGPT like web search abilities and a tool to summarize online information. The more personalized version of Siri is expected to be introduced with iOS 26.4 in March or April following a lengthy delay from the original 2024 announcement.

The new Siri capabilities will include better understanding of a user’s personal context, on screen awareness, and deeper per app controls. Apple demonstrated an iPhone user asking Siri about their mother’s flight and lunch reservation plans based on information from the Mail and Messages apps at the 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference.

Apple currently partners with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into Siri and Apple Intelligence specifically for complicated queries that tap into the AI model’s world knowledge. The company told CNBC in January it is not making any changes to the ChatGPT agreement despite the Google partnership.

Financial analysts have noted the significance of Apple opening its ecosystem to competing AI platforms. Bloomberg reported that Apple plans to pay approximately $1 billion annually for access to Google’s Gemini models, establishing new pricing benchmarks for premium AI licensing deals.

The Gemini powered features will only work on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16 series, and upcoming iPhone 17 models due to processing power requirements. The advanced AI capabilities require significant computational resources available only on newer devices to deliver sophisticated experiences while maintaining privacy through hybrid cloud device architecture.

According to multiple technology outlets reporting on the Bloomberg story, there is no concrete timeframe for the rollout of third party AI voice apps in CarPlay. Sources suggested it could be in the coming months, but the feature will be subject to several limitations and depends on whether AI developers choose to build CarPlay compatible versions of their apps.

Apple declined to comment on the Bloomberg report. Representatives for OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment from technology media outlets regarding plans to develop CarPlay versions of their AI assistants.

The move comes as Apple faces increasing pressure to deliver impressive AI features after delaying its major Siri upgrade from 2024 into 2026. The company ran advertisements for the product before delaying its release, stating in a 2024 statement that it would take longer than expected to deliver on these features and anticipated rolling them out in the coming year.

Industry observers note that allowing third party AI apps in CarPlay could help address user frustration with Siri’s limitations while maintaining Apple’s control over the core vehicle interface. The strategy mirrors Apple’s approach with its recent Google partnership, where the company leverages external AI capabilities while preserving its brand identity and privacy standards.

Tesla is also developing support for Apple CarPlay in its vehicles after years of ignoring customer requests to add the software designed for vehicle infotainment systems, according to reports from November 2025. The electric vehicle manufacturer’s decision to adopt CarPlay suggests the platform’s growing importance in the automotive market.

A PYMNTS Intelligence report titled GenAI and Voice Assistants Adoption and Trust Across Generations found that 60 per cent of consumers believed voice assistants would become as smart and reliable as humans. The report also found that millennials and bridge millennials were the most frequent users of voice activated devices, with 32 per cent of each group using the devices.