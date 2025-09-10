Apple Music’s Latest Africa Rising Recipient Is Budding Nigerian Talent, Salle

Apple Music today announced one of Nigeria’s most exciting new voices, Salle, as the latest artist to be selected for its Africa Rising artist development program.

“Being named the next Africa Rising cover star calmly reminds me that I’m a story unfolding, and will shine till the end of time,” she tells Apple Music. The 21-year-old singer-songwriter had her breakout moment back in 2021 when a video of her freestyling on the streets of Lagos went viral, racking up over 1.2 million views on Instagram, and attracting the attention of industry heavyweights like Don Jazzy.

Catapulted into the global spotlight, Salle has gone on to carve out a sound that is as bold as it is vulnerable, rooted in contemporary Afrobeats and African soul. She takes inspiration from the likes of Omah Lay, Victony and Fav, writing from lived experience to bring a rare emotional honesty to her music.

Her debut EP, Only Sad People Smile, arrives at a time when audiences are craving authenticity, and lead single “Psycho” packs quietly danceable vulnerability. Salle isn’t just another Afrobeats export; she’s a fearless young woman with sharpened artistry, poised to cut through the boundless noise in a crowded genre.

The latest music from Salle, along with that of Africa’s hottest new artists, is available now on the Apple Music Africa Rising Playlist. Discover Africa Rising here: applemusic.com/africarising.

Apple Music’s Africa Rising is an exclusive artist development programme and companion playlist geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent and introducing the next generation of African superstars. Africa Rising alumni to date include: Omah Lay, , Tems, Amaarae, Ayra Starr, , Blxckie, and Nikita Kering. Africa Rising sees Apple Music select six artists every year who each receive a minimum of two months of editorial support across the Apple Music platform. Africa Rising is one of Apple Music’s many initiatives aimed at taking African talent to the world. Apple Music 1 is home to Africa Now Radio with host Nandi Madida, which has featured interviews with some of the continent’s hottest artists such as Rema, Ayra Starr, Tyla, ODUMODUBLVCK, Black Sherif, Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibez, Fireboy DML, Tyler ICU, and DBN Gogo.

Apple Music also selected Nigerian Afrobeats singer-songwriter Tems as its Up Next artist in 2021, Nigerian Afropop star Rema in 2020, Grammy Award-winning Afrofusion superstar Burna Boy in 2019, and Nigerian singer and entrepreneur Mr Eazi as the first recipient in 2017. Up Next is Apple Music’s global emerging artist program