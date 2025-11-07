Apple Music’s Latest Africa Rising Recipient Is Budding Afro-Soul Talent, Ossi Grace

Apple Music today announced one of Nigeria’s most exciting new voices, Ossi Grace, as the latest artist to be selected for its Africa Rising artist development program.

“Sharing art is the most vulnerable thing I’ve ever done, and to be honoured by Apple Music for sharing my life experiences has left me speechless. I’m so grateful and I can’t wait for my music to touch lives all over the world,” Grace tells Apple Music.

On her debut album, In A Hopeless Place, Ossi Grace cements herself as one of the most exciting and visionary talents to come out of Nigeria in recent years, and she will no doubt continue her upwards trajectory from here.

She is often likened to Tracy Chapman, with a blunt vocal style, and an impressive capacity for intimate storytelling.

“Nigeria, to many of us, often feels like a hopeless place,” she tells Apple Music. “The struggle to access even the simplest of things, from electricity to putting food on the table. We spend most of our time hoping things will improve. And when we finally find something good, we hold on to it as tightly as we can.”

Guided by a resilient spirit to capture the hope that still exists within her home nation, Ossi Grace celebrates the beauty and joy of being Nigerian — a resilience born from struggle, which gave her the strength to love deeply on her debut album.

The latest music from Ossi Grace, along with that of Africa’s hottest new artists, is available now on the Apple Music Africa Rising Playlist.

Apple Music’s Africa Rising is an exclusive artist development programme and companion playlist geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent and introducing the next generation of African superstars. Africa Rising alumni to date include: Omah Lay, Manu Worldstar, Tems, Amaarae, Ayra Starr, Yaw Tog, Blxckie and Nikita Kering. Africa Rising sees Apple Music select six artists every year who each receive a minimum of two months of editorial support across the Apple Music platform including a launch interview with Nadeska on Apple Music 1. Nadeska has also launched a new weekly Africa Rising feature on her show highlighting the hottest new artists on the continent.

Africa Rising is one of Apple Music’s many initiatives aimed at taking African talent to the world. Apple Music 1 is home to Africa Now Radio with host Nandi Madida which has featured interviews with some of the continent’s hottest artists such as Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Cassper Nyovest, Mr Eazi, Patoranking, Rayvanny, Kiddominant, Mayorkun, Fireboy DML, Adekunle Gold, Master KG, Yaw Tog, Blxckie, Nikita Kering, Buju, FAVE, Nomfundo Moh and Moliy.

Apple Music also selected Nigerian Afrobeats singer-songwriter Tems as its Up Next artist in 2021, Nigerian Afropop star Rema in 2020, Grammy Award-winning Afrofusion superstar Burna Boy in 2019, and Nigerian singer and entrepreneur Mr Eazi as the first recipient in 2017. Up Next is Apple Music’s global emerging artist program.