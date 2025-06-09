Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida Features Kizz Daniel

Nigerian Afropop star Kizz Daniel joins Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest single, “Black Girl Magic.” He also discusses his EP, ‘Uncle K: Lemon Chase,’ and how he navigates loss through songwriting.

Nandi Madida shares the hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from SPINALL feat. Destin Conrad & JayO, Qing Madi & VALORANT, Abigail Chams, BNXN & FOLA, and Crayon.

Tune in and listen to the full episode this Friday, June 6th at 9a Lagos/London / 10a Johannesburg/Paris / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 at apple.co/_AfricaNow and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm

