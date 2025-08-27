Apple Music Showcases Africa’s Brightest New Voices with Latest Up Next Picks: Toxic Lyrikali, Raevin, Efue & Trillion Petals

Apple Music today announces four of Africa’s most exciting rising stars – Toxic Lyrikali (East Africa), Raevin (Ghana), Efue (Nigeria), and Trillion Petals (South Africa) as the latest artists to join its Up Next artist development program.

Designed to spotlight and elevate emerging talent from around the world, the Up Next initiative has featured some of the biggest names in global music today, and now shines a light on four artists shaping the future sound of the continent.

Toxic Lyrikali (East Africa)

Kenyan Hip-Hop star Toxic Lyrikali brings his signature “mboka doba” (music is a job) ethos to the global stage with the release of his new single “Backbencher”. A fiery dancehall-inspired track, it reflects on his relentless journey in music and follows fan favourites “Chinje” and “Thugnificent”. “I am so happy and honoured to be selected for Up Next East Africa,” he tells Apple Music. “I am happy to see that my passion in music is shared by everyone, especially by my fans.”

Raevin (Ghana)

Representing Ghana, Raevin blends Afrobeats, Afropop and Highlife into a modern Afro-fusion sound rooted in his church and brass band beginnings in Worawora, Oti Region. After his breakout moment on King Promise’s hit single “Terminator”, Raevin now steps into the spotlight with his debut EP Feelings of Raevin – a six-track project produced by Grammy-nominated hitmaker Killbeatz. “Being named one of Apple Music’s Up Next artists, especially representing Ghana, means the world to me,” he shares.

Efue (Nigeria)

Nigeria’s own Efue emerges with her heartfelt songwriting and genre-bending sound spanning Afro-Soul, Afrobeats, House and soul. Her debut EP Memorabilia – a five-track collection of deeply personal songs written as letters includes singles “Beauty and The Beat” and “Wanna Know”. “I am grateful to Apple Music for this opportunity and super excited to exceed all your expectations,” she says. “As an independent artist…it feels so good to be recognised and spotlighted.”

Trillion Petals (South Africa)

South African indie darling Trillion Petals (Alison Rachel of HONEYMOAN) makes her solo debut with the five-track EP Hill After Pale Hill, featuring the bold lead single “Lucky Girl Mantra”. Her sound fuses analogue experimentation with soaring indie-rock anthems, written first on guitar before being reimagined with a collective of producer-artists. “I’m thrilled to be chosen for Up Next South Africa,” she says. “This new project is really close to my heart and I feel so lucky that I get to create art I care about and share it with the world.”

As part of Apple Music’s Up Next program, these four artists join a growing legacy of talent hand-picked by Apple Music editors for their originality, impact, and global potential. The Up Next playlist remains genre-agnostic, showcasing the best emerging voices from across the world.

Listen to the Up Next playlist here: apple.co/3eITdJ