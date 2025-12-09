Apple Music Shines Spotlight on Africa’s Next Wave with Up Next Artists LUUKHANYO, CupidSzn, Messiah4L & Itare

From South Africa to Nigeria, Ghana to East Africa, meet the fresh talent elevating African sound to new heights.

Apple Music is proud to reveal the latest selection of artists featured in its acclaimed Up Next artist development program. This month, the spotlight shines on four exceptional acts: LUUKHANYO (South Africa), CupidSzn (Nigeria), Messiah4L (Ghana), and Itare (East Africa). United by authenticity and innovation, each artist reflects the sonic richness and cultural depth of their region while carving out a place on the global stage.

South Africa

LUUKHANYO

Durban-born genre-bender LUUKHANYO continues to push the boundaries of soul, R&B, hip hop, and alternative pop. His latest project, Season One, is a cinematic exploration of love, identity, and self-discovery, featuring lush production and sharp lyricism alongside collaborations with K.Keed, Yanga Chief, and Marcus Harvey. With his emotive delivery and introspective storytelling, LUUKHANYO stands as one of South Africa’s most versatile new voices.

Nigeria

CupidSzn

Nigerian singer-songwriter CupidSzn brings a mythic, modern twist to Afrobeats with his debut EP Mythera. Born in Port Harcourt and signed to Mavin Global, he crafts a sonic universe where hypnotic melodies meet introspective themes, highlighted in standout tracks like “Palava,” “Super,” “Zesty Money,” and “Famous.” With over 10 million streams and a fast-growing fanbase, CupidSzn is shaping the next chapter of Nigerian pop.

Ghana

Messiah4L

Ghanaian breakout artist Messiah4L delivers a darkly romantic blend of Afro Soul, Drill, and global influences in his debut EP You Ate Me. Through poetic vulnerability and moody production, he explores the consuming nature of passion and desire in tracks such as “Dear Kana,” “Hard to Love,” and “Faded.” His immersive storytelling and boundary-pushing sound position him as one of Ghana’s most compelling new talents.

East Africa

Itare

Tanzanian singer-songwriter Itare steps boldly into the spotlight with his self-titled debut EP — a fearless fusion of Afrobeat, R&B, and eclectic global influences. The 7-track project features collaborations with Kane Keid, Joh Makini, Remee, Wurld, and Tshego, each amplifying the EP’s cross-cultural energy. Unafraid to break musical expectations, Itare is redefining East Africa’s creative frontier.

As part of Apple Music’s Up Next program, these four artists join a growing legacy of talent hand-picked by Apple Music editors for their originality, impact, and global potential. The Up Next playlist remains genre-agnostic, showcasing the best emerging voices from across the world.

Listen to the Up Next playlist here: apple.co/3eITdJ