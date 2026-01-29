Apple Music Reveals Detty December’s Biggest Artists and Songs

Apple Music today unveiled the artists and songs that defined Detty December, spotlighting the sounds that powered celebrations, cross-border collaborations, and viral moments on the continent.

At the forefront were Wizkid, Asake and Davido who emerged as the most-streamed African artists across Sub-Saharan Africa. The season’s biggest song was Davido, Mavo and Ecool’s “Galorizzy,” while South African breakout artist Al Xapo claimed the most-identified song on Shazam in December with “SNOKONOKO.”

Africa’s Soundtrack for Detty December

December listening across Sub-Saharan Africa reflected the region’s interconnected soundscape, with Afrobeats, Amapiano, and rap crossing borders effortlessly. Nigerian hitmakers, South African producers and rising voices from across the continent shared space on playlists, reinforcing Africa’s growing global musical footprint.

Global stars including Drake, Gunna and Future featured alongside African heavyweights such as Asake, Davido, Rema, BNXN, Omah Lay and Black Sherif, underscoring the region’s role as both tastemaker and trendsetter.

Detty December Top Artists

Wizkid

Asake

Davido

Young Jonn

Mavo

Seyi Vibez

FOLA

Burna Boy

Gunna

Rema

Drake

BNXN

Himra

ODUMODUBLVCK

DJ Tunez

Olamide

Shallipoppi

DJ Maphorisa

Omah Lay

Black Sherif

Lil Baby

Future

Tems

Ayra Starr

Dave

Detty December Top Songs

“Galorizzy” – Davido, Mavo and Ecool (feat. Morravey, Scotts Maphuma & Iphxne Dj)

“BODY (danz) [feat. Mavo]” – CKay

“MONEY CONSTANT” – DJ Maphorisa, DJ Tunez, Wizkid and Mavo

“Nakupenda (feat. Al Xapo & Zlatan)” – TxC, Davido, Scotts Maphuma & Shoday

“2Factor” – Young Jonn, Asake & Focalistic

“Lalala” – Young Jonn & Rema

“Raindance” – Dave & Tems

“WHY LOVE” – Asake

“Tumo Weto” – Mavo

“EASY WITH ME” – DJ Tunez, Wizkid & ODUMODUBLVCK

“Go Shawty (It’s Your Birthday)” – Young Jonn and DJ Tunez

“caricature” – FOLA

“SNOKONOKO” – Al Xapo, Benzoo & EeQue

“Wuse Tu” – Zaylevelten and Mavo

“Dem Dey” – Burna Boy

“Waist” – Omah Lay

“Very Soon” – BNXN and FOLA

“Jiggy Bop” – Young Jonn and P.Priime

“Like That (bomboclatt)” Shallipopi (feat. Wizkid)

“TE WO” – Straffitti and scottyolorin

“AMA” – Seyi Vibez

“you” – FOLA

“Who’s Dat Girl” – Ayra Starr and Rema

“FUN” – Rema

“CANACETAMOL” – Straffitti and WAVE$TAR

Detty December Top Afrobeats

1. “Galorizzy” – Davido, Mavo and Ecool (feat. Morravey, Scotts Maphuma & Iphxne Dj)

2. “BODY (danz) [feat. Mavo]” – CKay

3. “2Factor” – Young Jonn, Asake & Focalistic

4. “Lalala” – Young Jonn & Rema

5. “EASY WITH ME” – DJ Tunez, Wizkid & ODUMODUBLVCK

Detty December Most Shazam Recognitions

Al Xapo, Benzoo & EeQue – “SNOKONOKO”

SdoDiRoba, Official Bangal Baffallo, Dj Kgauza & Farrian – “Samusa Dibiri Dikae (feat. KayGee Muziq, Ras Chief, Double DB, Tkay Music, Skxyy & EzzyMusica”

TxC, Davido, Scotts Maphuma & Shoday Nakupenda (feat. Al Xapo & Zlatan)

DJ Maphorisa, DJ Tunez, Wizkid & Mavo MONEY CONSTANT

CKay BODY (danz) [feat. Mavo]

Myztro & Leehleza Tobetsa 3.0 (feat. ShaunMusiq & Ftears)

FAVE Intentions (feat. Urban Chords)

Young Jonn, Asake & Focalistic 2Factor

Officixl RSA Jab Jab (feat. Scotts Maphuma, Benzoo, Bob Mabena, Mid9t & de-papzo)

OG Abbah Wayyo Allah Na

Dave & Tems Raindance

Tyla CHANEL

Fally Ipupa Deux êtres

DJ Smallz, ZinedinexSguche & 031choppa ZEP (feat. Uncool MC)

MaWhoo, GL_Ceejay & Thukuthela Bengicela (feat. Jazzworx)

Goon Flavour, Master KG & Eemoh Ngishutheni

Ciza, Jazzworx & Thukuthela Isaka (6am)

Boi Chase Cough (Odo)

JAZZWRLD, Thukuthela & Babalwa M uValo (feat. Dlala Thukzin)

Ayra Starr & Rema Who’s Dat Girl