Apple Music Releases New Exclusive Carols Covered Collection For The Holidays

Apple Music’s 2025 Carols Covered collection features a fresh selection of beloved Christmas and holiday songs, all reimagined with a distinctive twist. These incredible new tracks were recorded by a specially curated group of artists, hand-selected by Apple Music’s world-class editors, and are all available to listeners worldwide in immersive Spatial Audio. This year’s seasonal songs include selections from ENHYPEN, Khalid, Olly Murs, Parker McCollum, UMI, and many others.

Classical Carols Covered, where we invite artists to put a new, often contemporary spin on an existing carol or song, follows in that exciting vein. Each of the “covered” carols in this playlist offers a chance to enjoy classics in intriguing new ways, including this year’s new arrangements from Anna Lapwood and Francesco Tristano, all adding up to a powerful playlist of innovative and beautiful music-making.

Listen to the full Carols Covered and Classical Carols Covered sets, including previously reimagined classics all in immersive Spatial Audio and only on Apple Music.

And for non-stop holiday programming, Apple Music Hits is now Holiday Hits, hosted by Apple Music Radio hosts and artists and playing holiday music 24/7. Listen live for free anytime at apple.co/am-hits

Carols Covered playlist link: apple.co/carolscovered

Classical Carols Covered playlist link: https://apple.co/ClassicalCarols

2025 Carols Covered Tracks

UMI, “This Christmas”

Parker McCollum, “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

Khalid, “Last Christmas”

Olly Murs (UK), “Merry Christmas Everyone”

ENHYPEN (Korea), “Mistletoe”

Rea Garvey, Joy Denalane, Esther Graf (Germany), “Driving Home for Christmas”

Jenna (France), “Noël dernier”

Ai Tomioka (Japan), “We Wish You A Merry Christmas”

Serena Brancale (Italy), “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

2025 Classical Carols Covered Tracks

Anna Lapwood, The Chapel Choir of Pembroke College, Cambridge & Sebastian Blount, “Silent Night”

Francesco Tristano, “The Friendly Beasts”

Apple Music’s 2025 Carols Covered Artists Tell Apple Music About the Songs They Selected…

Khalid, “Last Christmas”

First of all, I am a huge fan of George Michael,” the singer-songwriter tells Apple Music. “I love the approach that he took to write and produce an anthem about choosing better for yourself even during the holiday season. The melody of the chorus is so infectious and I can never get it out of my head!”

Parker McCollum, “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

“I covered the Bruce Springsteen version on Fox News in Austin, Texas, at 5:30 in the morning,” the country-rock troubadour tells Apple Music. “It was one of the first times I ever played with a full band. I borrowed Brandon Rhyder’s band and we played ‘Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.’ It was the first time I was ever on live TV.”

ENHYPEN, “Mistletoe”

For their contribution to this season’s curated selection of holiday songs, the Korean boy band reimagined Justin Bieber’s fun and festive 2011 track. “This song brings back memories of my childhood and never fails to put a smile on my face,” Jake tells Apple Music.

UMI, “This Christmas”

“Every Christmas, my sister and I would cover a bunch of holiday songs together. We would film these covers and send them out to our family as a gift,” the rising R&B star tells Apple Music. “‘This Christmas’ was one of those songs that I always had so much fun singing. I loved doing all the soulful runs and belting my heart out. It was fun to bring this memory into my rendition. This song brings me back into my heart!”

Olly Murs, “Merry Christmas Everyone”

“I decided to cover this song because it’s a classic upbeat Christmas song that you can’t help feel in a good mood when you hear it,” the singer-songwriter tells Apple Music. “The original version definitely resonates with me as I like to do feel-good happy music.”

Anna Lapwood, The Chapel Choir of Pembroke College, Cambridge & Sebastian Blount, “Silent Night”

Anna Lapwood: “Jonathan Rathbone’s jazz-infused arrangement of Franz Xaver Gruber’s Silent Night has been a staple of our carol services for several years. After a first verse sung by the upper voices, there’s a glorious harmonic twist from A-flat major into E for the second verse, sung by our tenor soloist, Seb Blount. In the final verse, the harmony finally settles into D-flat major, our all-round favorite key. There’s always something very special about hearing the choir sing this in a packed, silent chapel at Christmas, lit only by candlelight.”

Francesco Tristano, “The Friendly Beasts”

“I wanted to return to the origins of the carol, and one song from 13th-century France caught my attention. In its 19th-century version, it’s known as The Friendly Beasts, and has been covered by Harry Belafonte, Johnny Cash, and Sufjan Stevens to name just a few. In my version I’ve captured the modal mood of the Middle Ages and included the solemn harmonies that we associate with Christmas carols. The underlying shuffle groove is a first for me, and I am so happy to share it with you.”