Apple Music Releases New Africa Now DJ Mix Featuring SPINALL

Apple Music has released this month’s Africa Now DJ Mix, featuring Nigerian DJ, producer, and global tastemaker SPINALL.

As one of the pioneers who helped push Afrobeats onto the global stage, SPINALL has spent over a decade shaping contemporary African music through his work as a DJ, producer, and curator. Known for seamlessly blending Afrobeats, House, Amapiano, and global club sounds, he has collaborated with artists including Wizkid, Asake, Olamide, Fireboy DML, and Tyla, while continuing to build an international reputation through his genre-fluid sets and globally recognised SPINALL Party events.

SPINALL curates a vibrant and rhythm-driven listening experience rooted in warmth, groove, and movement for his Africa Now DJ Mix. Bringing together tracks from across the African music spectrum, the mix reflects both the evolution of contemporary Afrobeats and the energy of his live performances.

“This mix is best described as euphoric sophistication,” he tells Apple Music. “A seamless blend of warmth, rhythm, and elevated groove. My sets don’t just make people dance; they create a feeling of effortless joy, where Afrobeats and global sounds melt into something fluid.”

Featuring music from artists including Wizkid, Asake, Omah Lay, Davido, Victony, Tyla, Seyi Vibez, and CKay, the mix moves fluidly between Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Afro-fusion, capturing a continent-wide soundscape defined by experimentation and cultural exchange.

Reflecting on the continued rise of African music globally, SPINALL says, “African music continues its journey through life and times. It is both deeply rooted in cultural heritage and remarkably receptive to global influence. We are witnessing a seamless fusion of indigenous sounds with contemporary genres, whether it’s Afrobeats, Amapiano, or Afro-fusion.”

Listen to “SPINALL’s Africa Now: June 2026 (DJ Mix)” on Apple Music.

Check out Apple Music’s Africa Now dedicated space, including its weekly radio show and companion playlist.

Africa Now June 2026 (DJ Mix) mixed by SPINALL Tracklisting:

SPINALL feat. Mavo & Deto Black — Shaba

Wizkid — Money & Love

Spice — So Mi Like It

Elinala — Bad

Omah Lay & Elma’s — Coping Mechanism

Olamide, Dr. Dre & SPINALL — Indika

Wizkid & Asake — Alaye

Seyi Vibez — How Are You

Noteleven — How Far (SPINALL Kick Edit)

SPINALL feat. Taves & JayO — Waiting

Victony & Olamide — Skido

Wizkid & Asake — Jogodo

Al Xapo — SNOKONOKO

TxC & Davido — Nakupenda

SSSoundgaad & Mavo — Aura Salad

Young Jonn & Wizkid — Cash Flow

Asake — WHY LOVE

Tml Vibez & SPINALL — Bon Appetit

Jnr SA — Welele

L.A.X & Olamide — Belinda

Blaqbonez — Go Crazy

Tyla — Chanel

SPINALL & Murumba Pitch — Living

Asake — Terminator

CampMasters — Evade Afro

Omah Lay — I Am

Davido & Omah Lay — With You

CKay & Mavo — BODY (SPINALL Refix)

Apple Music is the ultimate hub to an eclectic array of independently curated DJ Mixes from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda and Ghana. Apple Music’s African DJ Mix curator partners also include a wide variety of top-tier names like Balcony Mix Africa, iMullar Sound System, KUNYE, Life Of The Party, Obrigado, Pan African Music, Party In The Jungle, Soul Candi, Spin With Engage, and Turntable Entertainment.