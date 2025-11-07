Apple Music Releases New Africa Now DJ Mix Featuring DJ Tunez

Apple Music has released this month’s Africa Now DJ Mix, featuring Nigerian-American disc jockey, DJ Tunez, who’s currently #1 on the Apple Music Nigeria charts with his single ‘MONEY CONSTANT’ featuring Dj Maphorisa and Wizkid

“This mix has some of my current favourite tracks from home as well as my most recent collaborations,” he tells Apple Music. “I have worked with a majority of these artists [on this mix] so I’m always excited to create with all of our music.”

The US and Nigeria-based DJ and producer has carved out a distinct space within global Afrobeats and house culture. Renowned for his seamless fusion of rhythm and melody, DJ Tunez embodies the genre’s cross-continental spirit, blending African percussion with contemporary electronic influences to create a sound that resonates across borders. A frequent collaborator of Wizkid, who signed him to Starboy Entertainment in 2016, DJ Tunez continues to expand his reach through global performances and acclaimed releases like Turn Up and PAMI. His work reflects a deep commitment to celebrating African soundscapes while pushing the boundaries of modern dance music

“African music will continue to grow and always be a part of the global music conversation from this point on. Our sounds have stood the test of time. Our drum patterns have been refined and thoroughly developed over the past 300 years,” he tells Apple Music. “I predict you will start to hear an uptick of native sounds that preserve African culture penetrating global markets. I think Asake is a prime example of that. His primary language is Yoruba but he has found great success leaning into his true identity. He will inspire a wave of upcoming artists to do the same.”

DJ Tunez’s Africa Now DJ Mix is a vibrant reflection of home and collaboration. Featuring some of his recent work with Wizkid, FOLA, Libianca, Wande Coal, Tomi Tribe, and Gimba, it captures the heartbeat of contemporary African music. Tunez channels his deep creative ties into a seamless journey through Afrobeats, Amapiano, and beyond — a testament to unity, rhythm, and the boundless reach of sound.

Apple Music x DJ Emezzy Africa Now Mix Tracklist

DKMW – Tomi Tribe, Gimba, DJ Tunez Isaka II (6AM) – Ciza, Tems, Omah Lay, Thukuthela, Jazzworx, Lekaa Beats Laho – Shallipopi (NDLOH JNR’S TOUCH) 99 – Olamide, Seyi Vibez, Asake, Young Jonn feat. Daecolm One Condition – DJ Tunez, Wizkid, FOLA Why Love – Asake Shakabulizzy – Mavo Ewo – Famous PLuto, Shallipopi, Zerrydl Mario Kart – Seyi Vibez Gbadun – DJ Tunez, Smeez, D3AN, LAWANII Joy is Coming – Fido Promiscuous – DJ Tunez, Libianca, Wande Coal Update – Burna Boy Hot Body – Ayra Starr Dynamite – Tyla, Wizkid Hold Yuh – Gyptian (DJ Tunez Dub Plate) Favourite Girl – Darkoo, Rema Your Number – Ayo Jay (DJ Tunez Dub Plate) WGFT – Gunna, Burna Boy

Apple Music is the ultimate hub to an eclectic array of independently curated DJ Mixes from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda and Ghana. Apple Music’s African DJ Mix curator partners also include a wide variety of top-tier names like Balcony Mix Africa, iMullar Sound System, KUNYE, Life Of The Party, Obrigado, Pan African Music, Party In The Jungle, Soul Candi, Spin With Engage and Turntable Entertainment.