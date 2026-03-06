Apple Music Releases New Africa Now DJ Mix Featuring DJ Kaywise

Osafo Daniel
Dj Kaywise Africa Now
Apple Music has released this month’s Africa Now DJ Mix, featuring Nigerian DJ and cultural tastemaker DJ Kaywise.

Widely regarded as one of Africa’s most influential DJs, DJ Kaywise has played a pivotal role in shaping the sound of contemporary Afrobeats through his mixes, radio presence, club dominance and global performances. With over a decade of cultural impact, he has consistently bridged the gap between street anthems, mainstream hits and emerging African talent, helping define the rhythm of the continent.

For his Africa Now DJ Mix, DJ Kaywise delivers a celebratory selection that captures the full spectrum of African music today. Blending established hitmakers with rising voices, the mix reflects what he describes as “joy in motion” — uplifting, rhythmic and built for connection. “This mix is a celebration of where African music is today—bold, global, and unstoppable,” DJ Kaywise tells Apple Music.

Featuring tracks from artists including Wizkid, Asake, Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr, Rema, Black Sherif, Kabza De Small and Omah Lay, the mix highlights the diversity and global power of modern African music. From club-driven Amapiano rhythms and Afrobeats anthems to cross-border collaborations and remixes, the selection reflects the genre-fluid experimentation currently shaping the continent’s soundscape.

Apple Music x DJ Kaywise Africa Now Mix Tracklist

  1. Wizkid, Asake – Alaye
  2. Wizkid, Asake – Jogodo
  3. Sponono ft. Wizkid, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Maduma
  4. R2Bees – Over (Prod. by Killbeatz)
  5. TxC, Davido, Shoday & Scotts Maphuma – Nakupenda
  6. Money Constant (feat. DJ Tunez, Wizkid & Mavo)
  7. Kabza De Small ft. Stake – Rekere 2
  8. Mavo – Shakabulizzy Remix (feat. Davido)
  9. Al Xapo, Benzoo, Eeque – Snokonoko
  10. Vigro Deep – Ghost Producer
  11. 9ice – Gongo Aso (3 Step Remix)
  12. Priesst – Akonuche
  13. Ciza ft. Tems, Omah Lay, Thukuthela, Jazzworx & Lekaa Beats – Isaka II (6am)
  14. NO11 – How Far (feat. Monochrome)
  15. Young Jonn – 2 Factor (feat. Asake & Focalistic)
  16. Lekaa ft. Omah Lay & Odumodu – Angels
  17. DJ Kaywise – High Way (feat. Phyno)
  18. Jnr SA – D2MA
  19. Burna Boy – Dem Dey
  20. Ayra Starr – Sability
  21. Shoday & Fola – Paparazzi
  22. Ashidapo – Girl On Fya (feat. Olamide)
  23. Rema – Fun
  24. DJ Kaywise – See Mary See Jesus (feat. Olamide)
  25. Davido – With You (feat. Omah Lay)
  26. CKay ft. Mavo – Body (Danz)
  27. DJ Kamol 2 – Play Play
  28. DJ Kaywise ft. Mayorkun, Naira Marley & Zlatan – WTOD
  29. DJ Anilson – Pepas Afro (Remix)
  30. OG Abbah – Wayyo Allah Na
  31. Skales – Shake Body
  32. DJ Kaywise ft. Black Sherif & Buju Banton – Green Light
  33. Wizkid – Turbulence
  34. Gunna – Wght (feat. Burna Boy)
  35. Mavo – Tumo Weto
  36. Stromae – Papaoutai (Remix)

Apple Music is the ultimate hub to an eclectic array of independently curated DJ Mixes from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda and Ghana. Apple Music’s African DJ Mix curator partners also include a wide variety of top-tier names like Balcony Mix Africa, iMullar Sound System, KUNYE, Life Of The Party, Obrigado, Pan African Music, Party In The Jungle, Soul Candi, Spin With Engage and Turntable Entertainment.

