Apple Music Releases New Africa Now DJ Mix Featuring DJ Kaywise

Apple Music has released this month’s Africa Now DJ Mix, featuring Nigerian DJ and cultural tastemaker DJ Kaywise.

Widely regarded as one of Africa’s most influential DJs, DJ Kaywise has played a pivotal role in shaping the sound of contemporary Afrobeats through his mixes, radio presence, club dominance and global performances. With over a decade of cultural impact, he has consistently bridged the gap between street anthems, mainstream hits and emerging African talent, helping define the rhythm of the continent.

For his Africa Now DJ Mix, DJ Kaywise delivers a celebratory selection that captures the full spectrum of African music today. Blending established hitmakers with rising voices, the mix reflects what he describes as “joy in motion” — uplifting, rhythmic and built for connection. “This mix is a celebration of where African music is today—bold, global, and unstoppable,” DJ Kaywise tells Apple Music.

Featuring tracks from artists including Wizkid, Asake, Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr, Rema, Black Sherif, Kabza De Small and Omah Lay, the mix highlights the diversity and global power of modern African music. From club-driven Amapiano rhythms and Afrobeats anthems to cross-border collaborations and remixes, the selection reflects the genre-fluid experimentation currently shaping the continent’s soundscape.

Apple Music x DJ Kaywise Africa Now Mix Tracklist

Wizkid, Asake – Alaye Wizkid, Asake – Jogodo Sponono ft. Wizkid, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Maduma R2Bees – Over (Prod. by Killbeatz) TxC, Davido, Shoday & Scotts Maphuma – Nakupenda Money Constant (feat. DJ Tunez, Wizkid & Mavo) Kabza De Small ft. Stake – Rekere 2 Mavo – Shakabulizzy Remix (feat. Davido) Al Xapo, Benzoo, Eeque – Snokonoko Vigro Deep – Ghost Producer 9ice – Gongo Aso (3 Step Remix) Priesst – Akonuche Ciza ft. Tems, Omah Lay, Thukuthela, Jazzworx & Lekaa Beats – Isaka II (6am) NO11 – How Far (feat. Monochrome) Young Jonn – 2 Factor (feat. Asake & Focalistic) Lekaa ft. Omah Lay & Odumodu – Angels DJ Kaywise – High Way (feat. Phyno) Jnr SA – D2MA Burna Boy – Dem Dey Ayra Starr – Sability Shoday & Fola – Paparazzi Ashidapo – Girl On Fya (feat. Olamide) Rema – Fun DJ Kaywise – See Mary See Jesus (feat. Olamide) Davido – With You (feat. Omah Lay) CKay ft. Mavo – Body (Danz) DJ Kamol 2 – Play Play DJ Kaywise ft. Mayorkun, Naira Marley & Zlatan – WTOD DJ Anilson – Pepas Afro (Remix) OG Abbah – Wayyo Allah Na Skales – Shake Body DJ Kaywise ft. Black Sherif & Buju Banton – Green Light Wizkid – Turbulence Gunna – Wght (feat. Burna Boy) Mavo – Tumo Weto Stromae – Papaoutai (Remix)

