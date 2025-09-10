Apple Music Releases New Africa Now DJ Mix Featuring DJ K.O

Apple Music today released this month’s Africa Now DJ Mix featuring the official DJ for Ayra Starr, DJ K.O.

“I chose a list of vibrant new music with fresh sounds that just feel good, the kind of music that makes you want to get up and dance without thinking,” he tells Apple Music.

With his Nigerian heritage fuelling his eclectic mix of selections, DJ K.O’s sets reflect the rhythm and resilience of both his New York roots and African upbringing. Known for his high-energy performances and genre-bending style, he moves effortlessly through Afrobeats, Hip-Hop, and global sounds, garnering acclaim as a staple across international stages.

“African music keeps evolving because we don’t let anyone else define what it should sound like,” he tells Apple Music. “We make music that’s true to who we are, and as Africans, we’re in the best position to tell those stories our own way.”

His Africa Now Mix is a celebration of the next wave—a blend of diasporic energy and African creativity, pushing the culture forward. But at the same time, it’s warm, comforting, and danceable, repping the unapologetic new artists bringing African music to the world.

