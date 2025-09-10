Apple Music Releases New Africa Now DJ Mix Featuring DJ K.O

Apple Music today released this month’s Africa Now DJ Mix featuring the official DJ for Ayra Starr, DJ K.O.
“I chose a list of vibrant new music with fresh sounds that just feel good, the kind of music that makes you want to get up and dance without thinking,” he tells Apple Music.
With his Nigerian heritage fuelling his eclectic mix of selections, DJ K.O’s sets reflect the rhythm and resilience of both his New York roots and African upbringing. Known for his high-energy performances and genre-bending style, he moves effortlessly through Afrobeats, Hip-Hop, and global sounds, garnering acclaim as a staple across international stages.
“African music keeps evolving because we don’t let anyone else define what it should sound like,” he tells Apple Music. “We make music that’s true to who we are, and as Africans, we’re in the best position to tell those stories our own way.”
His Africa Now Mix is a celebration of the next wave—a blend of diasporic energy and African creativity, pushing the culture forward. But at the same time, it’s warm, comforting, and danceable, repping the unapologetic new artists bringing African music to the world.
Apple Music x DJ K.O Africa Now Mix Tracklist
Hot Body X Bubble Like Soup – Ayra Starr, Timberlee (K.O Edit)
Favourite Girl – Darkoo, Rema (Popcaan, Ruger)
RHUDE GYAL REMIX – Jeleel, Darkoo
One Condition – DJ Tunez ft. Wizkid, Fola
London Summers – Odeal
me&you (Amapiano) – Cassie (Mikewest & PRODUCEDBYSAM Remix)
MeAndYou -Tems (DJ Tunez Amapiano Remix)
Find Your Love – Drake (MOREKI AMAPIANO Remix)
Shake It To The Max – Moliy ft. Skillibeng (Yaba Buluku Boyz & DJ Tarico Amapiano Remix)
Funk 99 (Clean) – Shakes & Les ft. Tyler ICU
Molo (Clean) – Ceeka RSA ft. Tyler ICU
jikeleza x Villain – Rema, DBN Gogo (K.O Edit)
ZENZELE – Uncle Waffles
LHBS / Made For Me (Yumbs Amapiano Remix) – Ayra Starr ft. Giveon, Yumbs (K.O Edit)
99 (Clean) – Olamide ft. Seyi Vibez
WHY LOVE (Dirty) – Asake
JujuPiano (Dirty) – Smur Lee ft. Richman
Hi Hi (Dirty) – Smur Lee ft. Berry
CHE CHE – Young Jonn ft. ASAKE
Loyal (Clean) – Chella
Jazzy’s Song – Ayra Starr
Head Start – Bloody Civilian
Ewo – Famous Pluto ft. ShalliPopi
Squeeze Face – Smur Lee
Gold – J Hus ft. Asake
Ten Times – Young Jonn
Escaladizzy 2 – Mavo ft. Ayra Starr, Zlatan, Shallipopi
Commas x Many Men – Ayra Starr, Elestee
Tenner (Clean) – Lojay
Isaka (6am) – Jay Kay ft. Jazzworx & Thukuthela
Boyfriend In Paris – Sarah Phenom
GIMME DAT REMIX – DJ TUNEZ x SHINY!
Kese (Dance) – Wizkid
Azaman – Rema
Girl on Fya – Ashidapo ft. Olamide
With You – Davido ft. Omah Lay
TaTaTa – Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott
I2SABI – Minz ft. JeriQ & Blaqbonez
S.M.O. – Amaarae
Hov – Rema
Uhh Yeahh/Big FU/Daddy – Asake, David Guetta, Ayra Starr, LIL Durk, Brazy
Kelebu – Rema
Omo To Sexy – BLNDE
Padtal – DENEN
MON BÉBÉ – Theodora ft. Brazy
1T1 – Bouwey ft. Théomaa
4 Kampé II – Joe Dwet File X Burna Boy
FOR YOU REMIX – Timi Dre ft. Kenny Haiti
All The Love – Ayra Starr (DJ K.O Kompa Edit)
Bout U – Rema
24HRS – Osé
Very Soon (Clean) – BNXN ft. FOLA
BADMAN GANGSTA (Dirty) – Asake ft. Tiakola
KASA KASA Freestyle – Ivana
PRESSURE – MSTR MIKEWEST ft. THANA
SEXYGYAL – Smada
GATES OF HEAVEN – Cruel Santino ft. Ravington & t6lu
