Apple Music Releases New Africa Now DJ Mix Featuring DJ Jimmy Jatt

Apple Music has released this month’s Africa Now DJ Mix, featuring legendary Nigerian DJ and tastemaker DJ Jimmy Jatt.

A pioneering figure in African music culture, DJ Jimmy Jatt has long been recognised for his role in shaping contemporary African sound through curation, collaboration, and community. As both a cultural connector and trusted tastemaker, his influence spans decades, bridging eras of hip-hop, Afrobeats, street music, and club culture while continuously spotlighting emerging voices alongside established icons.

For his Africa Now DJ Mix, Jimmy Jatt brings together a selection that reflects the current pulse of African music, moving seamlessly between street-rooted anthems, club-ready cuts and crossover hits. The mix balances familiarity and discovery, capturing the energy of today’s soundscape while remaining grounded in the rhythms and stories that continue to define African music.

Featuring tracks from artists including Asake, Wizkid, Burna Boy, ODUMODUBLVCK, Seyi Vibez, Omah Lay, Ayra Starr, FOLA, Joshua Barak,a and more, the mix showcases the breadth of sounds shaping the continent right now. From high-energy moments to reflective grooves, Jimmy Jatt’s selections highlight both the diversity and cohesion of Africa’s evolving musical identity.

Apple Music x DJ Jimmy Jatt Africa Now Mix Tracklist

1. Sarz ft Asake – Getting Paid

2. FOLA – You

3. Joshua Baraka – Wrong Place

4. DJ Jimmy Jatt ft Wizkid – Feeling The Beat (Refix)

5. Hyce ft YKB – Best Whine

6. Wizkid – No Lele

7. Burna Boy – Taliban No Lele (Refix)

8. ODUMODUBLVCK ft Davido – Grooving

9. Shine TTW – Loco

10. DJ Tunez, Wizkid & FOLA – One Condition

11. Asake – Why Love

12. Seyi Vibez – How Are You

13. FOLA – Eko

14. Famous Pluto, Shallipopi & Zerry DL – Ewo

15. DJ Karri & Deep Saints – Saba Julukisa

16. Asake – Sungba

17. Magnito – Canada

18. Tyler ICU ft LeeMcKrazy – Ebasini

19. Joeboy ft Shoday – Ring

20. Eeque, Pcee & Royal Music – Ke Wave

21. 6UFF – Prodigy

22. Asake – Organise

23. Kashcoming & Mavo – Hello Hello

24. Shoday ft Kizz Daniel – A1

25. Mavo – Shakabulizzy

26. Ciza, Omah Lay & Tems – Isaka II

27. Jazzworx & Thukuthela ft MaWhoo – Tholukuthi

28. Young Jonn – Full Control

29. Omah Lay – Moving

30. Sarz – Celtronic

31. Ayra Starr – Sability

32. Burna Boy – No Panic

