Apple Music Releases New Africa Now DJ Mix Featuring DJ Emeezy

Apple Music today released this month’s Africa Now DJ Mix featuring Nigerian multi-genre artist, DJ Emeezy.

“I wanted to bring together some of the most powerful voices in Nigeria right now,” he tells Apple Music. “The artists I selected are the ones shaping the culture not just in Nigeria, but around the world.”

The Canadian-based, multi-genre DJ is acclaimed for pioneering a distinctive Afro-influenced sound that seamlessly weaves together dancehall, hip hop, soca, and subtle French undertones. Hailing from Akwa Ibom and raised in Lagos, he is dedicated to curating dynamic performances that merge diverse musical influences and ignite dance floors worldwide. His tenure as the official DJ for Spaceship further solidified his reputation, establishing him as a prominent figure within the contemporary music scene.

“African music keeps evolving by blending tradition with fresh global influences, and Afrobeats continues to break boundaries with sounds from the Caribbean, UK, South Africa, and beyond,” he tells Apple Music. “Being BNXN’s official DJ has given me a front-row seat to how fast Afrobeats is moving and transforming. My Africa Now Mix is a celebration of that vibration.”

DJ Emeezy’s Africa Now Mix is pure energy. A high-octane blend of today’s most powerful Nigerian sounds with global influences from Afrobeats, Amapiano, dancehall, and more. Built for movement from start to finish, it’s a celebration of culture, connection, and the unstoppable rise of African music worldwide.

Apple Music x DJ Emezzy Africa Now Mix Tracklist:

BNXN – JIES

BNXN – Very Soon

Ayra Starr – Hot Body

DJ Tunez – One Condition ft. Wizkid

Burna Boy – Update / Bundle by Bundle / Izolo (Emeezy Edit)

ZerryDL – Back to Back

DJ Karri & Deep Saints (feat. Mfana Kah Gogo & Spux) – Saba Julukisa X All My Money

DJ Maphorisa – Ngibolekeni X Hamba Wena

Kabza De Small, Vigro Deep & DJ Maphorisa – Wishi Wishi (Official Audio) ft. Scotts Maphuma

Mr JazziQ / Mellow / Sleazy – Catalia

Smur Lee & Bigkhalid – Management

Famous Pluto – Osusu ft. Jeriq

Famous Pluto, Shallipopi & Zerry DL – Ewo

Shakes & Les, Fake’well, Scotts Maphuma & Uncool MC – Hamba Nabo

Ceeka RSA & Tyler ICU – Molo

Khalil Harrison & Tyler ICU – Jealousy ft. Leemckrazy & Ceeka RSA

99 (Official Audio) ft. Daecolm

Yebo Lapho (Lyrics)

Jnr SA – Maye (Visualizer)

Classified Information

3 Step to Funk x Rema – Villian

Areyeng (Visualizer) ft. Musa Keys, Leandra.Vert

Ciza ft. Dlala Thukzin – Isaka

Uzizwa Kanjani

MaWhoo, GL Ceejay & Thukuthela – Bengicela ft. Jazzworx

Horns in the Sun (feat. Mo-T, Brenden Praise & Mörda) [Thakzin Remix]

Shallipopi – Laho (Edit)

Muthi – Dlala Thukzin, Kabza De Small, MK Productions ft. Zeh McGeba, Masuda

Odumodublvck – Juju X Ka Valungu

Asake – Mentally

Adam Port, Stryv, Malachiii, Orso – Move (feat. Camila Cabello)

Say What (feat. Chuala)

Asake – Basquiat (Emeezy Remix)

Kwamzy – F Them Up (Emeezy Oblee Refix)

Seyi Vibez – Flakky (Oblee) [Emeezy Edit]

Mavo – Escaladizzy ft. Wave$tar

BNXN – Poe X Kitale (Emeezy Edit)

BNXN ft. Rema – Fi Kan We Kan

BNXN – Gwagwalada

Davido – With You ft. Omah Lay

Asake – Fuji Vibe

Rema – Ozeba

Rema – Kelebu

