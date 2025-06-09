Apple Music Releases New Africa Now DJ Mix Featuring Dj 4kerty

Apple Music today released this month’s Africa Now DJ Mix featuring Nigerian-born Dj 4kerty.
Born Oke Adebowale Tony, originally from Lagos, the rising Afrobeat selector and producer began his DJ career in 2013, setting Lagos nights alight with his dynamic sets. Before producing his own mixtapes, which have since earned him significant acclaim, he also produced for many other artists, including the hour-and-a-quarter-long Focus Mixtape with Hagman.
Other significant collaborations include his contributions on Bella Shmurda’s hit single “Majo”. He’s also known for launching the careers of many young Nigerian artists, including Zlatan, after having recorded the breakout 53-minute Alubarika Mixtape with him as a duo.
“I started my DJ work on the streets of Lagos and I still rep as a street DJ because the street motivates me,” he tells Apple Music. “I have more projects coming in 2025, so you better watch out!” he adds.
Listen to ‘Dj 4kerty’s Africa Now: June 2025 (DJ Mix)’ on Apple Music.
Check out Apple Music’s Africa Now dedicated space, including its weekly radio show and companion playlist here.
Apple Music x Dj 4kerty Africa Now Mix Tracklist
-
Get Better (feat. FOLA) – Zlatan
-
Worldwide – Asake
-
Baby Is A Crime – Rema
-
Après Minuit – Wizkid
-
Gimme Love – Ayra Starr
-
Kai – Olamide
-
Doha – Seyi Vibez
-
Only Fans – Young Jonn
-
Trenches Luv – T.I Blaze
-
Anything – Davido
-
Laho – Remiz
-
Why Love – Asake
-
Agba Singing – Rybeena
-
Na Scra – Famous Pluto
-
Be There Still – Davido
-
Mario Kart – Seyi Vibez
-
Update – Burna Boy
-
My Darling – Chella
-
Funds – Davido
-
Back To Back (Amapiano) – Zerrydl
-
Management – Smut Lee
-
Obimo – Adekunle Gold
-
Bad Girl – Asake
-
Joy Is Coming – Fido
-
Fi Kan We Kan – Bnxn & Rema
-
Puff Pass – Zerrydl
-
Happy Song – Seyi Vibez
-
Dangbana Riddim (feat. FOLA) – Bella Shmurda
-
Cast – Shallipopi
-
All My Money – Kashcoming
-
Where I’m From – Seyi Vibez
-
7.5G – Balloranking
-
Only Me – Asake
-
Spiritual Riddim – Dj Yk Mule
-
Hope – T.I Blaze
-
With You – Davido
-
PLAY PLAY – DJ Kamol 2
-
Hey Jago – Poco Lee, Rahman Jago and Shoday
