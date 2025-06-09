Apple Music Releases New Africa Now DJ Mix Featuring Dj 4kerty

Apple Music today released this month’s Africa Now DJ Mix featuring Nigerian-born Dj 4kerty.

Born Oke Adebowale Tony, originally from Lagos, the rising Afrobeat selector and producer began his DJ career in 2013, setting Lagos nights alight with his dynamic sets. Before producing his own mixtapes, which have since earned him significant acclaim, he also produced for many other artists, including the hour-and-a-quarter-long Focus Mixtape with Hagman.

Other significant collaborations include his contributions on Bella Shmurda’s hit single “Majo”. He’s also known for launching the careers of many young Nigerian artists, including Zlatan, after having recorded the breakout 53-minute Alubarika Mixtape with him as a duo.

“I started my DJ work on the streets of Lagos and I still rep as a street DJ because the street motivates me,” he tells Apple Music. “I have more projects coming in 2025, so you better watch out!” he adds.

Listen to ‘Dj 4kerty’s Africa Now: June 2025 (DJ Mix)’ on Apple Music.

Check out Apple Music’s Africa Now dedicated space, including its weekly radio show and companion playlist here.

Apple Music x Dj 4kerty Africa Now Mix Tracklist

Get Better (feat. FOLA) – Zlatan

Worldwide – Asake

Baby Is A Crime – Rema

Après Minuit – Wizkid

Gimme Love – Ayra Starr

Kai – Olamide

Doha – Seyi Vibez

Only Fans – Young Jonn

Trenches Luv – T.I Blaze

Anything – Davido

Laho – Remiz

Why Love – Asake

Agba Singing – Rybeena

Na Scra – Famous Pluto

Be There Still – Davido

Mario Kart – Seyi Vibez

Update – Burna Boy

My Darling – Chella

Funds – Davido

Back To Back (Amapiano) – Zerrydl

Management – Smut Lee

Obimo – Adekunle Gold

Bad Girl – Asake

Joy Is Coming – Fido

Fi Kan We Kan – Bnxn & Rema

Puff Pass – Zerrydl

Happy Song – Seyi Vibez

Dangbana Riddim (feat. FOLA) – Bella Shmurda

Cast – Shallipopi

All My Money – Kashcoming

Where I’m From – Seyi Vibez

7.5G – Balloranking

Only Me – Asake

Spiritual Riddim – Dj Yk Mule

Hope – T.I Blaze

With You – Davido

PLAY PLAY – DJ Kamol 2

Hey Jago – Poco Lee, Rahman Jago and Shoday

Apple Music is the ultimate hub to an eclectic array of independently curated DJ Mixes from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda and Ghana. Apple Music’s African DJ Mix curator partners also include a wide variety of top-tier names like Balcony Mix Africa, iMullar Sound System, KUNYE, Life Of The Party, Obrigado, Pan African Music, Party In The Jungle, Soul Candi, Spin With Engage and Turntable Entertainment.