Apple Music Presents This Year’s Summertime Sounds Campaign with CIZA, JAZZWRLD, & Nandi Madida

Apple Music’s Summertime Sounds campaign has become the go-to space for all the hottest summer-themed content, and this year they’ve teamed up three electrifying artists – CIZA, JAZZWRLD, and Nandi Madida will all be curating the soundtracks to your festive season.

2025 was a breakout year for producer & DJ JAZZWRLD, who set the charts on fire with his fusion of 3 Step, Afro House and Amapiano. He caps the year off with an Apple Music exclusive DJ mix, crafted especially for summer. “The mix feels like golden-hour energy. It’s for those moments when the sun hits just right and everything slows down, but the groove keeps you lifted. It’s the kind of sound that carries you from daytime chill to late-night motion,” he tells Apple Music. “I want this season to feel like movement, from the dance floor to the streets, it’s about rhythm and emotion working together.”

Singer-songwriter CIZA believes summer should be full of inspiration, an ethos reflected in his Summertime Sounds playlist. “I chose these songs as they bring big positive vibes for the summer,” he tells Apple Music. “They are songs speaking about prosperity and the special moments in our lives that we cherish.” From young artists who freely express their emotions—like Buju, Billie Eilish, and LADIPOE—to classics from The Notorious B.I.G., this is a collection full of round-the-clock confidence.

For her playlist, Apple Music 1 host Nandi Madida handpicked selects from Tems, Wizkid, CKay and more. “This collection is perfect for good times in the sun, and it celebrates the sheer musical experience coming out of the motherland,” she tells Apple Music. “I’m so proud of the artists for making these timeless pieces of music.”

Apple Music has everything you need to soundtrack your summer. Whether you’re into chilling poolside, or hitting the dance floor, Apple Music’s Summertime Sounds page has the perfect DJ Mix, playlist or station for you.

Check out exclusive DJ mixes from JAZZWRLD, Francis Mercier, PinkPantheress, Gryffin and more, as well as guest curated playlists from Ciza, Summer Walker, Cardi B, Burna Boy, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift and more.

There’s also the perfect summer-themed playlists, Apple Music 1 Host playlists, music videos and more to get you into that summer mood.