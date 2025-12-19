Apple Music Live Presents Fred again..’s USB002 Dublin DJ Set as Part of Apple Music’s Special NYE Takeover

Apple Music is ringing in the New Year with an exclusive Apple Music Live: Fred again.. featuring the artist’s USB002 Dublin DJ Set, and a full 24-hour Apple Music Club radio takeover showcasing some of the world’s top DJs.

Apple Music subscribers can watch the full Apple Music Live: Fred again.. performance on demand at local midnights starting Dec. 31, watch the video stream for free in the Apple Music New tab starting 12:00 AM ET on Dec. 31 — the only full-length film from the USB002 tour, featuring the Boris Acket fabric installation that has become an integral part of Fred’s USB002 shows this year — or hear it live on Apple Music Club radio at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET on Dec. 31. Apple Music Club is the leading global destination for dance and electronic music, home to the world’s top DJs, exclusive mixes, and flagship broadcasts.

On December 31 at 12:00 AM PT / 3:00 AM ET, Apple Music Club radio launches its 24-hour DJ mix takeover, featuring brand-new mixes from:

Baby J

Baalti

Cloonee

DBN Gogo

Derrick Carter

Disco Lines

DJ Scratch

DJ Snake

DJ_Dave

Fcukers

Hugel

Indira Paganotto

James Hype

RØZ

Rosey Gold

Shy FX

Shygirl

Siobhan Bell

SPFDJ

The Brothers Macklovitch (A-Trak & Dave 1)

¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U

The Apple Music Live: Fred again.. playout on Apple Music Club radio will air at 6:00 PM PT/9:00 PM ET on December 31, giving listeners another chance to experience his USB002 Dublin set.

Watch Fred again..’s USB002 Dublin DJ set anytime on demand beginning December 31, local midnights, on Apple Music [HERE]. Listen to more Fred again.. content on Apple Music [HERE], including entire sets from his USB002 Lyon and Toronto shows available in Spatial Audio.

Fans can also identify any song by Fred Again.. with the Shazam app to unlock wallpapers for their phone and Apple Watch, and stay up to date on all the show’s happenings. More info [HERE]

Tune into Apple Music Club’s NYE programming starting 10:00 AM CAT Time/ 09:00 WAT Time. on December 31 through January 1