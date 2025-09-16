Apple Music Launches Alpha Playlist Across Africa with Ayra Starr As The Debut Cover Star

Apple Music has today announced the launch of its Alpha playlist across Africa, with Ayra Starr as the debut cover star. Apple Music’s Alpha playlist highlights female artists who are history-makers and game-changers in their respective genres. Every week, Apple Music will shine a light on these phenomenal African female artists, each the epitome of hard graft and undeniable talent.

Alpha is a space for redefining the meaning of a woman’s power, and ultimately, a reminder that power doesn’t have to be about fighting, standing up or changing history.

Speaking on the launch of Alpha across the African continent, and what it means to female artists, Ayra Starr tells Apple Music, “It means inclusion, it means a win and it means more visibility for us and the music we do. It’s great that our hard work is again being recognized in a way such as this one.”

When asked what advice she has for young female artists on the continent, Ayra said: “Don’t be ashamed to rebuild, don’t be afraid of failing. Keep reinventing yourself and keep rebranding till you get it right in the way that makes sense to you and makes you feel fulfilled. Don’t be attached to the idea of perfection, it’s an illusion.”

This week, Ayra Starr kicks off the Alpha playlist with her latest single “Hot Body” — a dancehall-infused single produced by Ragee and the Elements.

“It’s really a song for people to show off,” Ayra Starr tells Apple Music. “Beyond summer, it’s that song you listen to and it automatically turns your confidence a notch higher, it makes you walk into any room with your head held high. Regardless of body type, it’s for everyone to show off their bodies.”

Effortlessly transmuting a hot and sultry energy, with sexy vocal stylings, “Hot Body” encapsulates the feeling of sweaty evenings on the dancefloor.

Other featured artists on the Alpha playlist include Ghanaian R&B and Afro-Fusion singer Gyakie and rising Nigerian artist Salle. They shared their thoughts with Apple Music about the launch of the Alpha playlist in Africa.

“Alpha is going to put an important spotlight on the incredible music women across Africa are already creating. Beyond the songs, it’s also about showing our leadership, creativity, and impact in shaping the industry.” Gyakie.

Salle added: “The launch of Alpha across African continent means a real chance to be seen and heard without jumping through endless hoops. For too long, we’ve gone unnoticed, Alpha offers a platform where we can finally shine on our own terms.”

Listen to Alpha now on Apple Music HERE to stay connected with the women making music on their own terms, uplifting one another, and challenging industry norms through their very existence.