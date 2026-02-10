Apple Music Isgubhu: Exclusive Mix by Suraj b2b Euggy + DWSON on Cover for February

Apple Music has released its latest Isgubhu DJ Mix, featuring a special back-to-back mix from Kenyan electronic music pioneers Suraj (KE) and Euggy, available exclusively on Apple Music from Friday, 6 February 2026.

Isgubhu continues to serve as Apple Music’s home for African dance music culture, spotlighting the producers, DJs, and sounds shaping the continent’s club scenes. This month’s mix brings together two of East Africa’s most influential electronic tastemakers, united by a shared vision of Afro House as both a cultural language and a global movement.

Born and raised in Mombasa, Euggy’s sonic journey began with his father’s vinyl collection, shaping a deep appreciation for rhythm and culture that defines his Afro House signature today. As a producer, he has released standout projects such as his Chuki EP, while also co-founding Gondwana KE and leading the creative direction of Komplex, platforms that have expanded East Africa’s presence on the global electronic circuit.

Kenyan-born DJ, producer and sound engineer Suraj (KE) has emerged as one of East Africa’s most trailblazing electronic artists. Infusing contemporary electronic music with traditional African musical elements, Suraj has featured on major platforms including Boiler Room’s True Music Africa, Ultra South Africa, Red Bull Music, DJ Mag, FADER Magazin,e and BBC Africa, while consistently pushing African electronic music into new territories.

Reflecting on the mix, Euggy tells Apple Music, “Isgubhu remains a platform to connect with the rest of the continent, and that bridge is exactly what Suraj and I have always championed. This mix carries exclusives from my upcoming EP while grounding the journey in homegrown sounds like OneDown & KUZO’s ‘Golden Sun’ and Breytn with Tina Ardor on ‘Kumerera’. The mood is rooted yet expansive, built for movement, built for connection.”

Suraj (KE) adds, “The Isgubhu Mix is a reflection of the growth of African electronic music — a sound that honours its roots while embracing innovation. The mood of this mix is afrocentric and progressive. African dance music is evolving with purpose and confidence, and this mix celebrates that movement.”

Blending Afro House, deep electronic textures and forward-thinking club rhythms, the Suraj (KE) b2b Euggy Isgubhu Mix highlights artists shaping Africa’s electronic present while offering a glimpse into its future, anchored in identity, collaboration and shared continental storytelling.

Listeners can stream the Isgubhu DJ Mix by Suraj (KE) b2b Euggy exclusively on Apple Music, alongside the Isgubhu playlist, which continues to spotlight the best in African electronic and dance music.

YUNDU – Andisazi

OneDown & KUZO (KE) – Golden Sun (Extended Mix)

Drumetic Boyz – Feelings (Original Mix)

ID – ID

Euggy x Drega Lionayve feat. Via Seri – ID (Pitch +)

Suraj (KE) x DJ Satelite & DJ Galio – Zanquele

Breytn, Native P. & Tina Ardor – Kumerera

Fadhilee Itulya & Kale Kamine – Sana

KUSUSA & MANU (UK) – Freedom Dance

ID – ID

11. Suraj (KE) – Nazare

Gracing the cover of the Isgubhu playlist this month will also be DWSON, one of South Africa’s most acclaimed electronic music artists. DWSON set to release his sixth studio album, Nothing to Lose, on 6 February 2026. The album marks a bold leap into a new era, blending house music with modern urban textures, R&B-influenced vocals, and the emotive depth that has become the DWSON signature sound.

Isgubhu also houses a collection of alumni playlists, editorial playlists, exclusive DJ mixes, and additional content from the best dance and electronic acts on the continent.

