Apple Music Celebrates African Sound & Sport with Uncle Waffles, ODUMODUBLVCK, Lyle Foster & Alex Iwobi

Apple Music is proud to unveil Music That Moves Me, a new campaign spotlighting the powerful connection between music, movement, and identity through the voices of some of Africa’s most influential artists and athletes.

As part of the campaign, Apple Music has curated two distinct playlist series: Warm Up featuring playlists from leading African footballers, and Music That Moves Me, A set of deeply personal selections from artists across the continent that reflect the rhythms, stories, and emotions that fuel them.

South African striker Lyle Foster and Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi lead this month’s Warm Up series, offering playlists that reveal the emotional and motivational pulse behind their preparation. Each selection reflects the soundtracks they lean on to sharpen focus, stay grounded, and enter a mindset of confidence and clarity.

The Music That Moves Me playlists extend that spirit through artistry, inviting listeners into the inner worlds of ODUMODUBLVCK (Nigeria), Uncle Waffles (South Africa), Ferre Gola (Congo), and Manal (Morocco). Together, they share the songs that’ve shaped their journeys—from early memories and cultural touchstones to the global influences that continue to redefine African sound.

For Nigerian powerhouse ODUMODUBLVCK, the playlist is a reminder of purpose and origins. He describes his selections as songs that carry “raw, spiritual, unfiltered energy”—tracks that reconnect him to his story and the people who shaped his voice. South African dance innovator Uncle Waffles emphasises movement as a form of expression, explaining that her playlist reflects “the energy I carry with me, the artists who inspire me, and the beats that connect us across the continent.”

Congo’s legendary vocalist Ferre Gola dives into the emotional depth and musical heritage that have guided his evolution, selecting tracks that mirror the romance, soul, and softness that define his artistry. Moroccan singer Manal, known for blending tradition with boundary-pushing pop, offers a playlist that traces her personal and cultural identity, highlighting sounds that motivate her and ground her creative ambition.

With its cross-continental voices and intimate storytelling, Music That Moves Me celebrates how African creators and athletes use music to navigate intensity, purpose, joy, and identity. Whether preparing for performance or reflecting on personal journeys, these playlists show how sound becomes a source of grounding, empowerment, and connection across cultures and generations.

Discover Music That Moves Me and Warm Up exclusively on Apple Music.