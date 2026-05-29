Apple Music Celebrates Africa Day with Special Angélique Kidjo Radio Takeover

Apple Music today announced a special Africa Day radio takeover hosted by five-time Grammy Award-winning global icon Angélique Kidjo, recorded at the Apple Music Studios in Los Angeles on Monday, 25 May.

As part of Apple Music’s ongoing Africa Month ‘The Sounds of Africa’ celebrations, the exclusive radio takeover sees the Beninese singer, songwriter and activist guide listeners through the inspirations behind her latest album, “HOPE!!”, while spotlighting some of the African artists shaping the future of global music. Across the special, Kidjo reflects on themes such as legacy and motherhood, and the continued rise of African music on the world stage.

During the episode, Kidjo shares personal stories behind tracks from “HOPE!!!” and speaks candidly about working alongside a new generation of African stars including Davido, Ayra Starr, Fireboy DML and The Cavemen., while also welcoming legendary producer and guitarist Nile Rodgers as her special guest.

Speaking about the rise of African artists globally, Kidjo reflects on Davido’s impact and the new wave of talent emerging from the continent: “When we come unapologetically we are going to sweep the whole place up,” she says. “That’s what I’m seeing, and I like to see that they are taking the baton from me and taking it to another level. I don’t want them to copy me. I want them to be themselves.” Davido’s song Skelewu is featured during the episode.

Kidjo also praises Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr, whose song Rush is featured during the episode. “She is 23 and she has the maturity of a 60-year-old person,” Kidjo says. “She knows what she wants when she’s in the studio… I was like ‘wow really girl, go for it!’”

The special also features a heartfelt conversation between Kidjo and Nile Rodgers, reflecting on their decades-long friendship and musical collaborations. Together, the pair revisit moments ranging from their first meeting in 2001 to collaborating on Oyaya, a celebratory track from “HOPE!!”.

Dedicated to Kidjo’s late mother, “HOPE!!!” serves as both a personal and universal meditation on resilience, joy and collective healing. “Hope is at the centre of everything,” Kidjo explains during the special. “Our spirit of joy is a resistance in itself.”

The takeover forms part of Apple Music’s wider Africa Month celebration, including its ongoing ‘The Sounds of Africa’ campaign, celebrating the artists, cities and cultural movements shaping the continent’s global musical influence today. The 2026 initiative turns its focus to 10 new cities defining the next chapter of African music including: Cape Town, Harare, Luanda, Abidjan, Durban, Kinshasa, Dakar, Kampala, Cairo and Casablanca, building on the previous 5 music capitals launched last year: Lagos, Accra, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Dar es Salaam.