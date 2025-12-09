Apple Music Announces Vigro Deep’s Exclusive Isgubhu DJ Mix, With Dlala Thukzin Featured On The Isgubhu Playlist Cover

Apple Music has today announced South African DJ and trailblazing producer Vigro Deep as the latest Isgubhu featured artist, alongside his exclusive Isgubhu DJ Mix.

A pioneer of the global Amapiano movement, Vigro Deep has become synonymous with hard-hitting production, fearless experimentation and a sound forged from Pretoria’s kasi grooves and refined for the world stage. His genre-defining Baby Boy album series, culminating in the bold Baby Boy V, has cemented him as one of the most innovative and influential voices in African electronic music.

Speaking on his exclusive mix, Vigro Deep tells Apple Music: “My mix was a tribute to the artists who have played a role in my journey as well as new artists who I find inspiring for pushing their own sounds. It is also a celebration for the end of the Baby Boy chapter with my most recent album Baby Boy V. This series was always about home and the sounds of where I’m from—this mix captures all of that for me.”

Born and raised in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, Vigro Deep grew up surrounded by music, heavily inspired by his father, DJ Spring (one half of legendary duo The Godfathers of Deep House SA). After initially aspiring to rap, he shifted focus to music production and released his debut album Baby Boy at just 17. Since then, he’s become a dominant force in dance music, with standout hits like “Black Power” and “Untold Stories”, platinum-selling singles including “Blue Monday” and “A-Z Yash Imoto”, and collaborations on major projects such as the Scorpion Kings album.

Reflecting on the mood of his mix, Vigro Deep explains how he focused on “the feeling of being home, where I am my happiest.”

Internationally, Vigro Deep has taken Amapiano to major stages across the UK, US, Botswana and Mozambique, while continuously pushing the genre’s sonic boundaries. His signature style, built on electrifying synths, pounding drums and cinematic build-ups, has helped shape Amapiano into a global phenomenon.

Discussing the evolution of African electronic music, he says: “African electronic music continues to evolve because artists push boundaries and put time into finding their own unique sound, and stay true to themselves. For me, it’s always been about blending genres which has allowed me to keep my releases fresh.”

Apple Music x Vigro Deep Isgubhu DJ Mix Tracklist:

Vigro Deep – Imali Yam

Sam Deep, Stixx, Nvcho – Gobhoza

DJ Maphorisa – ‘Abantwana Bakho

Kabza De Small – ‘Lawuleka

Maline Aura – Mabebuza (Mdu aka TRP Remix)

Kabza De Small – ‘Ululation

Vigro Deep – Africa Rise

Vigro Deep – Never

Vigro Deep – Muye

Vigro Deep – Bhampa

Sooks! – kitsungi

Chronical Deep – Make Up Your Mind

Oskido – ‘Tsa Ma Ndebele (feat. Candy Tsamandebele) [Atmos Wav Extended Remix)

ID, ID – ID

Kelvin Momo – Bo Gogo Magical Mix

Darque – Emaweni

Gracing the cover of the Isgubhu playlist this month will also be Dlala Thukzin. His album “Mayvis” is Thukzin at his most powerful and transformative, masterfully blending the deep soul of Afro House with the electrifying edge of AfroTech. Each track is crafted to ignite dance floors and awaken something primal in the listener that celebrates roots while pushing boundaries, solidifying Thukzin’s status as one of South Africa’s most innovative dance producers.

Isgubhu also houses a collection of alumni playlists, editorial playlists, exclusive DJ mixes, and additional content from the best dance and electronic acts on the continent.

