Apple Music Announces Usimamane as January’s Featured Artist for Rap Life Africa

Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio, presented by Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, Ebro Darden, will feature Durban-born rapper Usimamane this month, as Ebro and Africa Now Radio host Nandi Madida discuss his latest release, “Racks,” and his latest project, G-Wagon Music: Baby Tai.

Hailing from Umlazi, Durban, Usimamane has emerged as one of the most compelling voices in South Africa’s new generation of hip hop. Rapping primarily in isiZulu, his music blends raw, street-level storytelling with melodic trap influences, capturing the tension between ambition, hardship and survival in township life.

“Racks” features on G-Wagon Music: Baby Tai, the first release in a trilogy Usimamane plans to roll out throughout 2026. Following a quiet 2025 with no official releases, the project marks a reset and a clear statement of intent. With no guest features, the EP places full focus on Usimamane’s voice, vision, and evolving sound.

Alongside Usimamane, Rap Life Africa will also spotlight South African rap heavyweight Nasty C, who teams up with the Soweto Gospel Choir on a powerful new version of “Head Up.” The track reimagines the original as a spiritual reflection, with Nasty C describing it as a prayer, elevated by the choir’s unmistakable vocal depth.

Also featured is “Richer,” a new collaboration from UK rap icon J Hus and Nigerian superstar Seyi Vibez. The track appears on J Hus’ surprise EP Half Clip, executive produced by longtime collaborator JAE5. It arrives ahead of his upcoming trip to Nigeria, where he is set to headline the Shakara Festival.

Usimamane is an artist driven by authenticity, language, and lived experience. His work draws deeply from his upbringing in KwaZulu-Natal, centring themes of ambition, resilience, and self-belief, while remaining accessible to a wider audience navigating similar realities.

“‘Racks’ is all about money,” Usimamane explains to Apple Music. “That’s why I’m dropping it early in the year so it becomes motivation to everyone who’s trying to get paid — an anthem for the go-getters. Inspired by meeting and spending time with Rick Ross last January, all we spoke about was working hard and getting money. This year, I’ll be working harder than I’ve ever done. Stacking racks.”

Rap Life Africa serves as a companion to Apple Music’s flagship Hip-Hop playlist, Rap Life.