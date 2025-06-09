Apple Music Announces TRESOR As The Latest Isgubhu Cover Star

Apple Music today announces multi-award-winning African pop maverick TRESOR as the latest Isgubhu cover star.

“I am delighted and honoured to be on the cover of Isgubhu for June, as I aim to elevate African dance music here at home and globally—a genre that has been so vital in my musical journey.” TRESOR tells Apple Music.

In the spirit of celebration, TRESOR has reunited with long-time collaborator Msaki for the release of his new single “Naliya” featuring BATUNDI — a euphoric and enchanting electronic track.

Together, the trio’s synergy is emotional yet rhythmically vibrant, poised to resonate both on and off the dance floor. The Congolese-born singer-songwriter, producer and entrepreneur gained prominence in 2015 with his breakout single “Mount Everest” and it has been onwards and upwards since then.

He has gone on to release a further four studio-albums and collaborate with some of the most important names in Afro-Pop, both in South Africa and around the world. He has also co-written and produced for Drake, featuring on some of the rapper’s biggest hits, and wrote and produced the single “Fountains” with Nigerian R&B sensation Tems.

With a slew of awards and recognition, TRESOR is undeniably one of the most important voices in the current landscape of South African music, and perhaps the African continent too. To celebrate his feature, TRESOR has chosen a selection of tracks to be included on the exclusive Isgubhu playlist, including “Ndisize” by Cairo & Ami Faku; “Sohlala Sonke” by Dlala Thukzin and “Gorah” by Nitefreak & Emmanuel Jal.

On his selected tracks, TRESOR tells Apple Music, “I am really enjoying this new wave of African electronic music. I have chosen songs with outstanding melodies and rhythm, bringing such amazing colour to African dance music. I think we are entering the most innovative phase of African music ever, and it’s very exciting!”

Isgubhu also houses a collection of alumni playlists, editorial playlists, exclusive DJ mixes, and additional content from the best dance and electronic acts on the continent.

Check out Isgubhu only on Apple Music: http://apple.co/Isgubhu