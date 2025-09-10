Apple Music Announces Sun-El Musician’s Exclusive Isgubhu DJ Mix, with SPINALL Featured on the Isgubhu Playlist Cover

Apple Music today announces the latest exclusive Isgubhu DJ Mix, from South African house luminary Sun-El Musician – a deeply nostalgic set curated and mixed for Apple Music, featuring exclusive new tracks from his upcoming album “Under Da Sun.” In tandem, SPINALL fronts the Isgubhu playlist to mark the arrival of his new album, ÈKÓ GROOVE.

Speaking on his mix, Sun-El Musician tells Apple Music, “African electronic dance is a movement, a synergy of diverse cultures, genres and musical expressions. As the tempo of each song fades, a new melody emerges from an unexpected but pleasant place, representing the possibility that exists.”

Born Sanele Sithole in the Highlands of Kwa-Zulu Natal, Sun-El Musician has emerged as a distinguished producer, renowned for his unique fusion of Afro-House and electronic music. He has gone on to popularise the genre both locally and internationally under his record label El-World Music, whilst simultaneously nurturing Africa’s next wave of electronic artists.

With boundless energy and an insatiable thirst for innovation, Sun-El Musician continues his musical odyssey.. The recipient of multiple SAMAs, having collaborated with the likes of Black Coffee, Zakes Bantwini, and more, Sun-El Musician is not just a household name—he’s a cultural figure, setting the trends amongst South African producers alike.

Gracing the cover of the Isgubhu playlist this month will also be Afrobeats powerhouse SPINALL, who returns with his new album ÈKÓ GROOVE, a genre-blending celebration of Lagos energy and global rhythm. From amapiano to afro-fusion, this album delivers bold collaborations and dancefloor heaters, with features from Summer Walker, Destin Conrad, Buji Banton, Jaz Karis, Teni, Omah Lay, Victon,i, and more.

Apple Music x Sun-El Musician Isgubhu DJ Mix Tracklist

Sun-El Musician – Koyika feat. Sai-Hle

Sun-El Musician – Thank You feat. Mici

Deep Narratives x Griffith Malo & Doxx – Woza

Ciza x Jazzworx – Isaka (Vanco Remix)

Native P. feat. Nes Mburu – Kiveti (Tefo Foxx Remix)

Naak x Nitefreak x Bun Xapa x Bongi Mvuyani – Noba Yintoni

ST Germain – Sittin’ Here (Mpho.Wav Edit)

Naak – Sho

Sun-El Musician x Mpho.Wav x Nurogroove – The Rise

Thakzin – Release & Sustain

Morda x Thakzin x Leko M – Galela

Isgubhu also houses a collection of alumni playlists, editorial playlists, exclusive DJ mixes, and additional content from the best dance and electronic acts on the continent.

Check out Isgubhu only on Apple Music: http://apple.co/Isgubhu