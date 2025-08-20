Apple Music Announces Raevin As The Latest Up Next Artist In Ghana

Apple Music today announces Ghanaian Highlife icon Raevin as the latest artist to be featured in its Up Next artist development program in Ghana.

“Being named one of Apple Music’s Up Next artists, especially representing Ghana, means the world to me,” he tells Apple Music. “This is my moment to be heard, and it’s just the beginning of a beautiful journey.

Hailing from Worawora in the Oti Region of Ghana, Raevin’s first encounter with music was at church, where he played drums and trombone in the brass band, and sang in the choir.

Nurturing a love for music throughout his childhood and teen years, his breakthrough came after lending vocals to the hit single “Terminator” by King Promise.

Raevin now offers fans a contemporary blend of Afrobeats, Afropop, and Highlife, whilst still drawing on the traditional Ghanaian music of his upbringing.

“Music was almost always around me,” he recalls. “Blasting through the walls of my home, dreaming about the superstars I looked up to from afar. Now that I’m older, I see those same gifts in myself, the ability to tell my story and the stories of others through sound. It brings me so much joy.”

His Apple Music feature coincides with the release of his debut EP Feelings of Raevin, a six-track offering produced by Grammy-nominated hitmaker Killbeatz, with lead single “Fever” already making waves across streaming platforms.

With a mix of feel-good bangers and heartfelt moments, it’s a project that wears its heart on its sleeve, blending vibrant rhythms with soulful depth. And while it reaches far beyond Ghana’s borders, it still stays true to Raevin’s roots, proudly carrying the spirit of Highlife through a fresh, Afro-fusion lens.

As the latest Up Next act to be spotlighted in Ghana, Raevin will be featured on Apple Music's Up Next playlist. The curated Up Next playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artists, thoughtfully hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world. The playlist is genre agnostic and represents a line-up of artists our global editors are passionate about and eager to expose to a larger audience.

