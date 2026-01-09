Apple Music Announces Nitefreak’s Exclusive Isgubhu DJ Mix, With Sun-El Musician Featured Cover

Apple Music has today announced producer and DJ Nitefreak as the latest Isgubhu featured artist, alongside his exclusive Isgubhu DJ Mix.

Known for his deep, hypnotic approach to Afro-house and Afro-tech, Nitefreak has steadily carved out a reputation for immersive, rhythm-driven productions that bridge the underground and the global dancefloor. His sound is defined by rolling percussion, atmospheric builds, and a spiritual sensibility that places African electronic music firmly at the centre of contemporary club culture.

Nitefreak’s Isgubhu DJ Mix reflects that sonic identity, moving fluidly between emotive grooves, extended club mixe,s and percussive workouts designed for late-night listening. The mix brings together collaborators, inspirations, and original material, offering a focused snapshot of his evolving sound and the wider Afro-house ecosystem it inhabits.

Anchored by tracks such as Masterclass alongside Roland Clark and Hinde with Idd Aziz, the mix balances restraint and release, pairing vocal-led moments with stripped-back, rhythm-forward selections. Across the set, Nitefreak leans into extended arrangements and subtle progressions, creating a listening experience that rewards patience and movement in equal measure.

Apple Music x Nitefreak Isgubhu DJ Mix Tracklist

1. La Hara – Release Yourself

2. Nitefreak & Idd Aziz – Hinde (Samuel Cosmic Remix)

3. Bun Xapa & Naak feat. Bongi – Noba (Extended Mix)

4. Emmanuel Jal, Bun Xapa & Murphy Cubic – Lelah (Extended)

5. Candy Man – Funk Overload

6. Nitefreak, Imad & clubhouse – Not The Same

7. Nitefreak, Frigid Armadillo & IDRIS feat. Nes Mburu – Maithori (Extended)

8. Samuel Cosmic & Stevo Atambire – Mogre (Acapella)

9. Murphy Cubic & MJ Sings – Asibe Mnandi (Extended Mix)

10. Nitefreak – Take Over Ctrl RMX (Extended Mix)

11. Nitefreak – Where Ever You Are (Extended Mix)

12. Argento Dust – Drum Roll

13. &friends feat. El-Jay & Oluwadamvic – Ode Ireti (Nitefreak Remix) (Acapella)

14. Nitefreak & Roland Clark – Masterclass (Original Mix)

Gracing the cover of the Isgubhu playlist this month will also be Sun-El Musician. To celebrate the partial release of his new album “Under The Sun”, due for full release on the 13th of February, Sun-El has carefully curated a selection of tracks that feature various shades of dance music from all corners of the continent.

Isgubhu also houses a collection of alumni playlists, editorial playlists, exclusive DJ mixes, and additional content from the best dance and electronic acts on the continent.

Check out Isgubhu only on Apple Music: http://apple.co/Isgubhu