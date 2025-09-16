Apple Music Announces Nasty C as September’s Featured Artist For Rap Life Africa

Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio, presented by Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, Ebro Darden, will feature South African rapper, songwriter and producer, Nasty C, this month, as Ebro and Africa Now Radio host, Nandi Madida, chat his upcoming album FREE.

Having cemented his place as one of Africa’s most influential hip-hop artists, Nasty C enters a new chapter in his already fruitful career, now at the helm of his own independent label, Tall Racks.

FREE will be his first release via Tall Racks, as the Durban-native offers fifteen straight-up rap bangers — a testament to his ability to continuously push creative and sonic boundaries.

“With this album, I feel very free,” Nasty C tells Apple Music. “Free to create and express myself however I want. I’ve grown so much and learned so much over the years that releasing this project on my own label just means a lot. It speaks to freedom.”

Alongside Nasty C, Rap Life Radio will also spotlight South African rap heavyweight A-Reece who returns with new single “Sweatshop” — a track driven by soulful piano melodies and old-school, sample-heavy production.

Also featured is ODUMODUBLVCK, Nigerian rap trailblazer who continues to gain traction across the globe, who now teams up with Stormzy and Zlatan on new single “Pay Me” — a silky track with slick production, head-nodding drums and airy keyboard loops.

Lead single “Leftie” further exemplifies Nasty C’s bold artistic spirit, cutting deep and punching hard, offering vulnerability and bravado in the same breath, and ultimately grounding the superstar in something deeply human.

“‘Leftie’ is one of those tracks where I just let go and had fun in the studio,” he tells Apple Music. “It was completely freestyle, just me vibing and letting the energy of the beat carry things. It’s not tied to any specific story. It’s more about capturing a feeling in the moment.”

In recent months, Nasty C has been spotted bagging groceries at Spar, fixing engines in a mechanic’s shop and giving fades at a local barbershop. These ‘odd jobs’ as the internet calls them are no gimmick. They are part of a living experiment, and one that mirrors the mindset of FREE.

“I wanted to experience normal people’s version of working hard,” Nasty C tells Apple Music. “It helps me connect, it keeps me grounded, and honestly, I just love it.”

