Apple Music Announces March’s Exclusive Isgubhu DJ Mix, Mixed by Vumaala, with Zee Nxumalo as the Isgubhu Playlist Cover Star

Apple Music has released its latest Isgubhu DJ Mix, featuring an exclusive mix from Vumaala, available exclusively on Apple Music from Friday, 6 March 2026.

Isgubhu continues to serve as Apple Music’s home for African dance music culture, spotlighting the producers, DJs and underground innovators shaping the continent’s club scenes. Each month, Isgubhu highlights the boundary-pushing sounds redefining Afrohouse, 3-step, gqom and electronic music across Africa.

After years crafting sonic landscapes for global icons including Beyoncé, Clean Bandit and Cynthia Erivo, as well as South African heavyweights Manana, Will Linley, Shekinah and Ami Faku, Grammy-nominated producer Bubele Booi now steps forward under his own moniker, Vumaala.

Vumaala exists at the intersection of lush cinematic orchestration and rattling South African dance rhythms. His sound bends genre boundaries — gospel swells meet Afrohouse pulses, choral arrangements collide with 3-step percussion — forming a world that is at once expansive and deeply rooted in local culture.

Speaking on the mix, Vumaala tells Apple Music, “My approach to this mix is blurring the lines between Sunday morning and Saturday night. There’s something deeply powerful about choral music and a collection of human voices singing as one. Placed against the backdrop of our local dance sounds it becomes a rhythmic prayer. It’s that emotional edge that forms the pillars of this mix. It’s the undeniable rhythm that fills the spaces in between.”

Describing the overall energy, he adds,“This mix is a journey that stitches soulful gospel sounds together with rattling 3-step rhythms. It’s unexpectedly joyous and sometimes pointedly emotional.”

The mix balances insatiable momentum with emotive resonance, weaving together producers like Mpho.Wav, Jnr SA, Thakzin, and NAAK — known for their forward-driving energy — alongside emotionally grounding moments such as JAZZWRLD’s “Bengicela”. The result is an energetic yet reflective listening experience that captures the rapid evolution of African electronic music, where genre lines blur, and innovation thrives.

Apple Music Isgubhu – March 2026 DJ Mix Tracklist

Artwork Sounds ft. Mzizi – Your Love (Edit)

Vumaala ft. Ré Alissa – Show Me (Extended Mix)

Divine Keys, Jnr SA & Frigid Armadillo – Afrique / LAGOS IN PARIS & TSIE – Sinatanale (Thakzin Remix)

Mpho.Wav – UNDERGROUND / Burna Boy – Kilometre

Hypesoul – 1994 / Sunday Service Choir – Follow Me / Faith

Thakzin, Atmos Blaq & Mpho.Wav ft. SUFFOCATE SA, Citizen Deep, Divine Keys, Baby S.O.N & Tete – Imali Yephepha (Vumaala Edit)

Sunday Service Choir – Revelations 19:1 / Mpho.Wav & Atmos Blaq – ATMOS WAV I

Sunday Service Choir – Father Stretch

DJ Maphorisa, GL_Ceejay & JAZ – AIBOO ft. Thukuthela

MaWhoo, GL_Ceejay & Thukuthela ft. JAZZWRLD – Bengicela x Fred again.. – Marea (Vumaala Cinematic Remix)

Vumaala – ID

NAAK – SHO!!

Sun-EL Musician x Mpho.Wav x NuroGroove – The Rise

Vumaala – Memeza Pt. 2

Gracing the cover of the Isgubhu playlist this month is South African hitmaker Zee Nxumalo with her latest single, “Awe Mah.”

“Awe Mah” is an invitation to appreciate and celebrate the high-energy spirit of youth. Much like the excitement of unboxing a fresh pair of shoes, Zee Nxumalo captures the feeling of being young, gifted and unapologetically successful. At just 22, Zee Nxumalo has risen from TikTok breakout to multi-platinum sensation, blending sultry Afro-pop storytelling with Amapiano’s unstoppable pulse and continues to stand at the forefront of a new generation of African superstars.

