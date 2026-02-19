Apple Music Announces Kwesi Arthur as February’s Featured Artist for Rap Life Africa

Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio, presented by Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, Ebro Darden, will feature Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur this month, as Ebro and Africa Now Radio host Nandi Madida discuss his latest release, “Immigrant,” and his latest project Redemption Valley, a body of work rooted in honesty rather than celebration, and shaped by the complexities of success, responsibility and self-reflection.

The project takes its name from a real street in Tema Community Nine, where Kwesi’s worldview was formed. This place becomes a metaphor for growth, memory and reckoning. a deeply personal release from Kwesi Arthur that reflects on displacement, ambition and the emotional realities of life lived between worlds.

Alongside Kwesi Arthur, Rap Life Africa will also spotlight South African artist Blxckie and Young Stunna’s “alupheli,” a heartfelt ode to enduring love and trust that serves as the lead single from Blxckie’s upcoming project 4LUV2.

Also featured is “Madibuseng” from Sjava, Lowfeye and LaCabra, a soulful hip-hop love story exploring emotional vulnerability and uncertainty over smooth, reflective production.

Spotlight On

Hailing from Tema, Ghana, Kwesi Arthur has built a career defined by vulnerability and cultural truth-telling. On Redemption Valley, he confronts the often-unspoken weight that comes with success, addressing themes of immigration, family pressure, fractured relationships and faith.

First To Know

“I started working on this song six months into living in the USA,” Kwesi Arthur tells Apple Music. “The loneliness, the reality of being a foreigner thousands of miles away from home, and navigating cultural shocks that nobody warns you about hit me hard. Growing up in Tema, I always thought our people who made it abroad had it made. That is far from the truth. Conversations I had with immigrants here about our shared struggle and the unspoken weight we all carry helped me finish the song.”

Press Play

Rap Life Africa serves as a companion to Apple Music’s flagship Hip-Hop playlist, Rap Life.