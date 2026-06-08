Apple Music Announces June’s Exclusive Isgubhu DJ Mix, Mixed by GoldMax

Apple Music has released its latest Isgubhu DJ Mix, featuring an exclusive mix from South African producer GoldMax, available exclusively on Apple Music from Friday, 5 June 2026.

Isgubhu continues to serve as Apple Music’s home for African dance music culture, spotlighting the producers, DJs and underground innovators shaping the continent’s club scenes. Each month, Isgubhu highlights the boundary-pushing sounds redefining Afrohouse, 3-step, gqom and electronic music across Africa.

Known for his emotionally-charged production style and the raw, bass-driven sounds that define Gqom, GoldMax has become one of South Africa’s most exciting contemporary dance music voices. His work blends groove, percussion and hard-hitting storytelling, creating records rooted in both dancefloor energy and emotional depth.

For his Isgubhu mix, GoldMax delivers a high-energy and emotionally layered sonic journey inspired by the music currently shaping his creative world and live sets.

“I picked these tracks based on what’s moving me right now and what I know connects with the people,” GoldMax tells Apple Music. “Some of these songs I’ve been playing in my sets and seeing the reaction live. That’s always the real test. If it works on the dancefloor, it belongs here.”

Blending Afro House, Amapiano and electronic sounds, the mix captures the feeling of collective release and connection found on dancefloors across the continent. “The mix is high energy, raw and emotional at the same time,” he says. “It’s that feeling you get in the club when everything just clicks: the music, the people, the moment.”

Reflecting on the global growth of African electronic music, GoldMax adds: “African dance music is only getting bigger. The sound is evolving, but we’re still rooted in who we are: our rhythms, our energy, our stories. We’re not just part of the conversation anymore, we’re leading it.”

Listeners can stream the Isgubhu DJ Mix by GoldMax exclusively on Apple Music, alongside the Isgubhu playlist, which continues to spotlight the best in African dance and electronic music.

Listen to the Isgubhu playlist now on Apple Music.

Isgubhu June 2026 (DJ Mix) mixed by GoldMax Tracklisting:

Goldmax — Chasing SAMA

Goldmax — Asphuzeni

Blacks Jnr, Dankie Boi, Goldmax & Bhuwa G — Asisho Sonke

Goldmax x DJ Tira feat. Mad Buddies & 7 GENERAL C’mamane — Inkinga Zomjolo

Black Jnr, Dankie Boi, & Goldmax — Untitled

Goldmax — Ugesi

Blacks Jnr, Dankie Boi & Goldmax — Voice of Angel

Goldmax — Eyak’sekuseni

Blacks Jnr, Dankie Boi, Goldmax & TNS — Shona Phansi

Captain & Blacks Jnr — Is’khova

Blacks Jnr, Dankie Boi & Goldmax — Woza 3.0

Goldmax feat. Woza Bakzin & Captain — Umkhovu

Woza Bakzin x Goldmax feat. Still That Combo — Sofel’Empini

Dankie Boi — Shela Bootleg

Blacks Jnr, Dankie Boi & Goldmax — Isho Enhloko

Goldmax x DJ Tira — Umxhosa

Goldmax & CampMasters — Ping Pong

Dankie Boi x Blacks Jnr x Still That Combo — Iphupho

Featured on the cover of the Isgubhu playlist this month is South African electronic music pioneer JAZZWRLD, who continues to lead the genre forward with “Ningikhonzele”, the lead single from his forthcoming album Secrets of the WRLD.

JAZZWRLD is one of the leading architects of South Africa’s emerging 3-step movement, pushing the boundaries of Afro electronic music through innovative production and culturally resonant storytelling. Alongside Thukuthela, the duo has built a reputation for crafting genre-defining records that bridge underground credibility with mainstream reach.Their work has played a pivotal role in shaping a new wave of African dance music, positioning them at the forefront of a sound that is rapidly gaining global recognition. With Secrets of the WRLD on the horizon, JAZZWRLD continues to expand his sonic universe; merging spirituality, rhythm, and forward-thinking production into a distinct and export-ready identity.

Isgubhu also houses a collection of alumni playlists, editorial playlists, exclusive DJ mixes, and additional content from the best dance and electronic acts on the continent.