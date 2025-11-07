Apple Music Announces Gonaboy as November’s Featured Artist For Rap Life Africa

Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio, presented by Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, Ebro Darden, will feature dynamic Ghanaian rapper, Gonaboy, this month, as Ebro and Africa Now Radio host, Nandi Madida, chat about his new EP, MUNIRU.

Emerging from Ghana’s ever-evolving underground trap scene, Gonaboy is a dynamic rapper whose 2022 track “Abom” shot him to mainstream consciousness, earning him cosigns from scene savants such as Black Sherif as well as a fanbase largely drawn to the themes of youthful resilience in his music.

MUNIRU marks his first solo outing since 2024’s Trap Saviors. EP, which saw him team up with fellow underground novices, ACE ILLY and Kojo Trilla. Here, Gonaboy takes on a more introspective pursuit with emotionally charged lyrics backed by genre-bending production.

“These records give me the feeling of growth through discomfort,” Gonaboy explains to Apple Music. “They reflect where I’ve been, where I am, and where I’m headed. This EP is about understanding yourself in the midst of chaos, about breaking the box you were kept in.”

Alongside Gonaboy, Rap Life Radio will also spotlight Ghanaian MC Kweku Smoke. His new album WALK WITH ME is the sound of a rapper who didn’t just participate in Ghana’s trap wave, but one who helped shape it, held his line and kept building even when the scene shifted around him.

Also featured are DJ Sliqe, Blxckie, KindlyNxsh, issi, whose track “Shake” officially unlocks Bangerville 2 – a six-track EP that marks a return to pure, high-octane hip hop energy.

Spotlight On

Gonaboy is an artist who is unafraid to channel his soulfulness while exploring themes such as family dynamics, ambition, success, navigating relationships and the trials of being a young African man. On each track off MUNIRU, he delivers his lines with the grit of an artist with a lot to prove yet confident enough in his abilities to take on the pressure.

First To Know

He likens the project’s essence to “a young creature being kept in a small box, as he grows, living in that box becomes uncomfortable, so he thinks of ways to escape it.” It’s a metaphor that reflects the emotional and spiritual expansion of youth striving for freedom, purpose, and identity in a complex, confrontational world.

Press Play

Rap Life Africa serves as a companion to Apple Music’s flagship Hip-Hop playlist, Rap Life.